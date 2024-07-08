My Big Fat Fabulous Life: Whitney Thore Throws Ex-boyfriend a Baby Shower

Whitney Thore throws Lennie Alehat a child bathe on My Huge Fats Fabulous Life. One other one in all her exes welcomed a child lady. However might she be subsequent?

My Huge Fats Fabulous Life: Whitney Thore Jokes About Being Pregnant

Whitney Thore returns for a brand new season of her TLC present. This season, she is popping one other decade older. She is set to make her fortieth decade the perfect one but. Nevertheless, she is getting into this new chapter of her life, single and childless. She could not have any kids of her personal, however an ex-boyfriend of hers welcomed a child, and she or he decides to throw a celebration for his daughter.

The My Huge Fats Fabulous Life actuality star invitations all her family and friends over for a celebration. She doesn’t inform them the rationale for the celebration, however she tells them to put on pink.

Whitney tells her family and friends that she has an announcement as she holds her stomach. She says that within the coming months, they are going to be launched to somebody new. She provides that she has meals out there for everybody. Nevertheless, she says, “There is just one bun within the oven.”

All the TLC star’s pals assume that she is saying a being pregnant. Tal Fish explains that she was simply in France. He provides that regardless that her relationship with the Frenchman didn’t work out. He thinks “baby-making actions” could have nonetheless gone down. So, he wonders if it’s a “shock I’m pregnant with a woman” social gathering.

Whitney Throws Child Bathe for Lennie Alehat

Whitney’s pals can’t wait any longer for her to announce the massive information. So, Jessica Powell asks her if she is pregnant. She tells them, “No.” However she explains that somebody they care about has a shock to share and requested her to throw this child bathe. Lennie Alehat welcomed a child lady named Genevieve.

Whitney reveals a brand new arrival at a shock child bathe. Be part of the celebration on the #MyBigFatFabLife season premiere, Tuesday at 9/8c. 🤫💗👶 pic.twitter.com/jfrwj2PEzy — TLC Community (@TLC) July 7, 2024

The My Huge Fats Fabulous Life solid member doesn’t know if she is extra excited to fulfill the new child child or her ex-boyfriend, Lennie’s girlfriend, whom she has but to fulfill. She doesn’t know a lot about her, has by no means seen her, and has by no means seen her social media. So, she hopes that she likes the animal safari theme.

Whitney opens the entrance door and hugs Lennie’s girlfriend, Allison. She tells her that she has heard a lot about her.

My Huge Fats Fabulous Life Celeb Surprises Household & Buddies

Lennie Alehat reveals that Whitney Thore advised him to belief him with this social gathering. So, he’s doing that. He explains that his girlfriend, Allison, is nervous to fulfill everybody and introduce them to their daughter. The TLC star says that she is a shy individual. However he doesn’t thoughts as a result of he can do all of the speaking.

The My Huge Fats Fabulous Life castmate welcomes her particular visitors into her home. All of Whitney’s household and pals are shocked to see Lennie stroll in with a child.

