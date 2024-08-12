My Big Fat Fabulous Life: Whitney & Heather No Longer Friends?

Whitney Thore‘s good friend Heather Sykes mentioned goodbye to My Large Fats Fabulous Life. So, followers are actually questioning if the 2 are nonetheless associates.

My Large Fats Fabulous Life: Whitney Thore Units Targets for Relationships

Whitney Thore set some targets for herself for the brand new 12 months. Considered one of them targeted on her private life. She desires to nourish present relationships. She admits that she already minimize out some weeds in her life. Nevertheless, she didn’t clarify who these weeds have been. Nevertheless it looks like they could possibly be some acquainted faces.

The My Large Fats Fabulous Life actuality star has at all times had a great group of associates by her aspect. They’ve at all times been part of the present and shared many moments along with her on digital camera. Followers cherished watching her and her associates have a great time. Nevertheless it looks like over time, a lot of these associates not seem on the present.

Whitney’s good good friend, Buddy Bell, was absent for many of one of many previous seasons. Individuals thought he was achieved with the present since he had entered a relationship. Nevertheless, since his marriage ceremony, he has reappeared within the present season. However there are two associates that followers are questioning the place they’re.

Ashley Baynes and Heather Sykes have been lacking from the present season. And, now they’re talking out about their absence.

Whitney Ditched by Ashley Baynes – Heather Sykes Subsequent?

Whitney’s good friend, Ashley Baynes, has already spoken out about her absence from the present. She defined that being on tv wasn’t actually her factor. The TLC celeb claimed to be shy and didn’t like being in entrance of the digital camera. She additionally revealed that she has been engaged on her profession, and it wasn’t straightforward juggling a full-time job and filming for the present.

The previous My Large Fats Fabulous Life solid member additionally revealed that they aren’t as shut as they as soon as have been. She felt she needed to discover stability in her life, which meant leaving the present. Nevertheless, she is grateful for her time on the present and doesn’t suppose leaving is a foul factor.

Ashley isn’t the one good friend of Whitney’s to go away the present. The TLC star’s good friend, Heather, was additionally a giant a part of the present. Nevertheless, she hasn’t been within the new season, and it appears she gained’t be.

Heather Leaves My Large Fats Fabulous Life

Heather Sykes lately revealed that she gained’t be returning to Whitney Thore’s actuality tv present. Many followers have been curious as to why she left the present. Nevertheless, she solely mentioned that “nothing is perpetually.” And that’s all she was going to say in regards to the matter.

The My Large Fats Fabulous Life former castmate informed followers that she was specializing in the great in her life. Heather admitted that instances have been robust for her, however when she targeted on the constructive, she mentioned, “It’s considerable and exquisite.”

Heather could also be ditching being on actuality tv. However she does plan to return to the stage. She has been collaborating in performs. She lately bought the half in one other play. However might the “weeds” Whitney was referring to be Ashley Baynes and Heather?

