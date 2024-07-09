My Big Fat Fabulous Life: Lennie Shocks Whitney with Baby News

Lennie Alehat shocks Whitney Thore with child information on the brand new season of My Large Fats Fabulous Life. Nonetheless, she hasn’t met his girlfriend and now needs to know if she is going to meet his new child.

My Large Fats Fabulous Life: Whitney Thore Unsuccessful with Discovering Love

Whitney Thore has been open about her want to change into a mom. Nonetheless, she knew at her age she needed to take issues into her personal palms. So, she took the steps to freeze her eggs for when somebody she needs to start out a household with comes round. She doesn’t need to carry a child into this world alone.

The My Large Fats Fabulous Life actuality star has had just a few critical relationships. She was even planning a marriage. Nonetheless, none of them had a happily-ever-after ending. However the identical can’t be mentioned about her ex-lovers. A few of them have gone on and began a household with another person.

Whitney’s ex-fiance, Chase Severino, isn’t the one considered one of her exes who has welcomed a child woman since breaking apart along with her. Her ex-boyfriend and good pal Lennie Alehat additionally had a child together with his new girlfriend.

Lennie Alehat Tells Whitney He’s a Dad

Lennie surprises Whitney within the new season with the information that he welcomed a child woman. He tells her, “I had a child.” She has chills after listening to the information. She tells him that she is “passing out.”

Lennie shocks Whitney with a shock announcement. Do not miss Lennie’s information on the season premiere of #MyBigFatFabLife, Tuesday at 9/8c. 💗🍼 pic.twitter.com/y8WjilSFkG — TLC Community (@TLC) July 8, 2024

The My Large Fats Fabulous Life solid member explains that Lennie dropped the most important bomb on her proper earlier than leaving for France. Whitney reveals that he advised her that his girlfriend, Allison, was pregnant and had been for seven months. She was “extraordinarily shocked, shocked” and confused listening to the information. However she was additionally thrilled for him.

Lennie asks Whitney if she needs to see photos of his child. And he or she does. However she needs to know the place his child is now. He tells her that the infant is at dwelling. Nonetheless, she needs to know if it’s a woman or a boy. He tells her it’s a woman.

My Large Fats Fabulous Life Celeb Desires to Meet Lennie’s Girlfriend & Child

Lennie Alehat explains that for the previous yr, he has been courting “a extremely fantastic girl.” He reveals that he obtained her pregnant “in a short time.” At one level in his life, he didn’t suppose that he would ever have a toddler. He felt that as a result of his age and all of the chaos that has occurred in his life, having a toddler wouldn’t occur.

Nonetheless, now the My Large Fats Fabulous Life castmate and his girlfriend, Allison, have just a little woman named Genevieve. He thinks that she is the “most stunning factor” he has ever seen in his life.

But, now Whitney Thore needs to know if she is ever going to fulfill his girlfriend, Allison. Lennie tells her she is going to, and he or she may even get to fulfill his child woman.

