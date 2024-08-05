My Big Fat Fabulous Life: Glenn Thore’s New Friendship Odd?

Glenn Thore from My Massive Fats Fabulous Life has an odd new friendship. A minimum of, that’s what followers assume. Will he scare his son Hunter Thore‘s potential girlfriend away?

My Massive Fats Fabulous Life: Glenn Thore Comfortable Hunter Thore Is Courting

Glenn Thore was comfortable to seek out out that his son, Hunter Thore, was courting somebody. He acquired the prospect to satisfy Karen at his son’s film premiere. The 2 hit it off immediately. He thinks that she is a “neat woman.”

Whitney Thore reveals that the My Massive Fats Fabulous Life solid member talks to Karen. They’ve been texting one another. And she or he says that Karen is okay together with her father texting her. She additionally thinks that she should be actually into her brother.

Glenn admits that “it was getting a bit of regarding” that Hunter was reaching the purpose of being a bachelor endlessly. His son has advised him that he didn’t thoughts being single. Nonetheless, the best way his relationship goes now, it could possibly be the top of his single life and the beginning of “one thing particular.”

Glenn Crashes Hunter & Karen’s Date

Glenn might have solely met Karen as soon as. However he isn’t losing any time attending to know her. He retains involved together with her and texts her now and again. He additionally is aware of when she is on the town and the place she and his son Hunter might be.

Glenn is basically hopeful about this relationship. He’s prepared for some grandkids. #mybigfatfablife — Kelly – 80s Music Muse (@dancingvalentin) July 31, 2024

The My Massive Fats Fabulous Life castmate was there when his son had his first date together with her. Nonetheless, he additionally deliberate to be there on their second date. He advised his daughter, Whitney Thore, to make a cease on the skating rink. She was confused since they by no means go skating. However she shortly realized that she was crashing her brother’s date.

Whitney didn’t need any half in spying on her brother whereas he was on a date. She feels that Glenn’s involvement in Hunter and Karen’s relationship isn’t wholesome. She felt that in the event that they needed this relationship to achieve success and get married, spying on them wouldn’t make sure that would occur.

My Massive Fats Fabulous Life Celeb Texting Karen Bizarre?

Glenn Thore didn’t assume he was spying on Hunter and Karen’s date. He felt he was documenting a second that could possibly be vital sooner or later. The TLC star defined that as the daddy of the household, it has been his job to doc every little thing. He needs his son to have one thing to look again on in case this relationship strikes on to one thing extra severe.

Many My Massive Fats Fabulous Life followers assume Glenn’s friendship with Karen is odd. One individual finds it “bizarre” that they textual content one another after solely assembly as soon as. One other individual finds it “unusual” that he even has her quantity. An individual even finds it “tremendous creepy” that he reveals up on their second date.

