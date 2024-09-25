My Big Fat Fabulous Life: Glenn Thore Pushes Hunter to Propose

Glenn Thore pushes Hunter Thore to suggest on My Massive Fats Fabulous Life. He needs to see his son marry Karen. But, will he pop the query throughout their journey to Spain?

My Massive Fats Fabulous Life: Glenn Thore Brings Engagement Ring to Spain

Glenn Thore has been on his youngsters’s case to get married. Since Hunter Thore is in a critical relationship, he feels it’s time they take the following step and wed. So, he packs his spouse Babs Thore’s engagement ring and brings it on Whitney Thore’s fortieth birthday journey to Spain.

The My Massive Fats Fabulous Life solid member tells Whitney that being in Spain could be a great time for her brother to suggest to Karen. He explains to his daughter that he introduced Babs’ engagement ring simply in case. He feels that he must be ready.

Whitney can’t imagine that Glenn introduced the engagement ring to Spain after she informed him to not. She tells him he ought to maintain the ring in his again pocket for now. Nonetheless, he feels he ought to give the ring to Hunter proper now.

Whitney thinks her father has “fully misplaced it” by making an attempt to push a proposal timeline. She helps her brother proposing to Karen. Nonetheless, she believes he must be in command of planning it and never her father.

Glenn Offers Hunter Engagement Ring

Glenn walks as much as Hunter and Karen and tells them, “What a stunning place to be in love.” He then palms his son an engagement ring. He tells his son that it’s as much as him to do it on the proper time.

Glenn wants to noticeably LAY OFF with all this engagement discuss! It is moved from pushy to creepy. #MyBigFatFabulousLife #MyBigFatFabLife — KD Vee (@KdV_1982) September 25, 2024

The My Massive Fats Fabulous Life castmate feels his father is being ridiculous. He believes that nobody “has any energy over” Glenn. He provides that he’ll do no matter he needs.

Hunter reveals that he loves Karen, they usually have spoken about marriage “down the highway.” However he doesn’t know if he’s going to pop the query now or later. He needs to determine the timeline out on his personal phrases. He feels that the “strain is intense.”

My Massive Fats Fabulous Life Celeb Encourages Hunter Thore to Pop Query

Glenn Thore tells Hunter Thore throughout Whitney Thore’s fortieth birthday dinner that it’s a good time to suggest to Karen. So, he takes Karen to the facet and tells everybody they are going to be again. Nonetheless, Whitney tells everybody that “he has a hoop in his pocket.”

The My Massive Fats Fabulous Life star admits that he has been encouraging his son to take the following step. Glenn could be thrilled if his son proposed, as he feels that “having a hoop at your fingertips” makes it simpler.

Hunter admits that the journey to Spain made him notice how a lot he loves Karen. He needs to suggest, and having a hoop does assist. However he feels they’re going on the tempo they need to, so he must discover a time that works properly for each of them.

