My Big Fat Fabulous Life: Glenn Thore Crashes Hunter’s Date Again

Glenn Thore crashes Hunter Thore‘s date once more on My Large Fats Fabulous Life. Will he lastly get his one-on-one date with Karen on the third strive?

My Large Fats Fabulous Life: Hunter Thore Invitations Date to Film Premiere

Hunter Thore shares the massive information that he has been speaking to somebody on-line. He decides to ask Karen to his film premiere. Nevertheless, this could be the primary time the 2 will likely be assembly in individual. But, it received’t be simply the 2 of them on this primary date. His father, Glenn Thore, and sister, Whitney Thore, may even be there.

The My Large Fats Fabulous Life solid member admits that he hasn’t been in a relationship in a really very long time. He has been having fun with his bachelor life-style. Nevertheless, Karen might be the one to vary that.

Hunter’s first date with Karen went effectively. Nevertheless, he tells her he normally doesn’t convey his father and sister on his dates. So, he decides to ask her out on a second date. However will Glenn and Whitney be part of?

Glenn Thore Watches Hunter’s Date

Glenn explains that he was involved Hunter would determine to be a bachelor for the remainder of his life. He reveals that his son would make feedback that he didn’t thoughts being single. Nevertheless, he feels the connection between his son and Karen might be the “begin of one thing particular.”

Glenn’s not afraid of third wheeling! 🤣 Do not miss an all new #MyBigFatFabLife, Tuesday at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/wMnPCriHnm — TLC Community (@TLC) July 30, 2024

The My Large Fats Fabulous Life castmate goes out for a meal together with his daughter, Whitney Thore. Glenn tells her he wish to go to a spot for dessert. So, he offers her the instructions to this place. Nevertheless, after they get there, he reveals there isn’t a dessert, and he needs to shock her with an evening out watching folks skate.

Whitney finds it odd since her household has by no means gone ice skating. However she then realizes who’s on the skating rink. She sees her brothers, Hunter and Karen, on their second date. She knew one thing was “shady” and that she and Glenn shouldn’t be there.

My Large Fats Fabulous Life Celeb Ruins Second Date

Glenn Thore tells Whitney Thore that they’re going to keep within the background and watch them skate. She doesn’t really feel proper being there. The TLC star thinks they’re sabotaging Hunter’s date, and she or he doesn’t need any a part of it. She is aware of her father is there to spy on the date, and she or he doesn’t suppose it’s wholesome.

Whitney offers the My Large Fats Fabulous Life celeb a heads-up that their father is on the skating rink. He hoped it could be his first one-on-one date, however he doesn’t suppose that’s going to occur.

Hunter then finds out that Glenn is there taking footage of his date with Karen. So, he goes as much as his father, lets him take a photograph, after which continues his date with out his household watching them.

