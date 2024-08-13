Musk’s Trump interview; Ozempic impacts on cancer : NPR

Good morning. You are studying the Up First e-newsletter. Subscribe right here to get it delivered to your inbox, and pay attention to the Up First podcast for all of the information it is advisable to begin your day.

X proprietor Elon Musk tossed soft-ball inquiries to former President Donald Trump in an interview on Musk’s social media platform final evening after a 42-minute delay. Trump boasted about his relationships with leaders of U.S. adversaries like Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin, insulted his political opponents and rattled off acquainted speaking factors, together with that undocumented immigrants are harmful. It went on for greater than two hours. Musk claimed, with out proof, {that a} cyberattack triggered the delay. The actual rationalization seemed to be widespread technical points.

🎧 “What we heard final evening was a full embracing of Trump as a candidate,” NPR’s Bobby Allyn tells Up First. There wasn’t a lot new data shared. Trump did point out he’s fearful about the specter of “nuclear warming,” which was his manner of speaking about the specter of nukes. He additionally stated the assassination try on him renewed his religion in God. Allyn says the 2 didn’t have the most effective chemistry, however the dialog was pleasant as they agreed on a number of subjects. They each share the identical beliefs on immigration enforcement, chopping authorities rules, cracking down on violence in huge cities, tackling inflation and that Vice President Harris shouldn’t be president. Musk says he’s prepared to interview Harris on X as properly.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is anticipated to make his first solo marketing campaign cease as Harris’ operating mate in the present day. He’ll tackle members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Workers, certainly one of America’s largest labor unions, at their conference in Los Angeles. AFSCME has practically 1.5 million members, largely state and native authorities employees, in addition to museum, library and zoo workers.

🎧 NPR’s Andrea Hsu says this is sort of a rallying cry for Walz, who’s a former union member from his days as a schoolteacher. California will not be a swing state, however the folks in attendance might be from everywhere in the nation. Although union members historically help Democrats, this is a chance for Walz to remind them of every part Trump did to weaken unions whereas president. Walz might additionally convey up Undertaking 2025, the conservative Heritage Basis’s blueprint for a brand new Trump administration. The plan would permit civil servants to be fired and changed with political appointees. It might additionally ban worker unions altogether.

GLP-1 medication, like Wegovy and Ozempic, could also be efficient at treating extra than simply diabetes and weight reduction. Researchers are excited in regards to the potential impacts the medication might have on different circumstances, together with dependancy, sleep apnea and even most cancers. In a number of current research, GLP-1 medication confirmed early promise in stopping many frequent cancers recognized to be pushed by weight problems and extra weight, together with breast, colon, liver, and ovarian. One research writer says she thinks components exterior of weight reduction, like higher glycemic controls and anti inflammatory results, might add to those medication’ protecting results.

Have you ever ever picked up your telephone to rapidly test the climate solely to seek out your self aimlessly scrolling an hour later? It is not your fault — smartphones are designed to suck you in. If you’d like a break from the digital world, think about switching to a primary telephone. Right here’s what to know earlier than making the transition.

📱 Any telephone that doesn’t have an app retailer is taken into account primary. They have a tendency to have small screens and might make calls or ship texts. Some could have extra options, together with the flexibility to go looking the web, play MP3 information and set an alarm.

Through the Olympics, many questioned whether or not athletes might swim within the Seine River with out getting sick. This drawback will not be distinctive to the French capital. Town of Baltimore is spending billions to replace its sewer system. It goals to cease human waste from spilling into streams that result in the Inside Harbor. Baltimore was pressured into motion by a 2002 federal consent decree. This summer time, residents have been lastly in a position to make the leap.

