Musk’s interview with Trump marred by technical glitches

Elon Musk’s much-awaited interview with former President Donald Trump was marred by technical glitches on Monday, with folks unable to hitch the audio dialog on X’s Areas platform.

Eighteen minutes into an interview that was supposed to start out at 8 p.m. EDT., Musk posted on X that the platform was experiencing a “large” denial-of-service assault (DDOS), which is a federal prison act that entails flooding a website with information to overwhelm it and knock it offline.

Outage tracker Downdetector reported a spike in experiences of X being inaccessible to customers beginning earlier than the interview however it couldn’t be instantly verified whether or not this was as a consequence of a malicious assault. The remainder of X gave the impression to be working usually, and X customers questioned whether or not there was a DDOS assault or if the Areas occasion was simply overwhelmed with folks making an attempt to pay attention in.

At 8:42 p.m., the interview lastly started.

X has suffered a number of technical points since Musk took over the corporate. He has fired, laid off or pushed out most of its employees — together with engineers tasked with holding the positioning operating.

Trump had beforehand mocked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis when his main marketing campaign launched with a Might 2023 interview on X that was marred by glitches.

“Wow! The DeSantis TWITTER launch is a DISASTER!” Trump wrote on Might, 2023, on his Reality Social community. “His complete marketing campaign can be a catastrophe. WATCH!”

The DeSantis occasion began with technical issues that Musk mentioned had been as a consequence of straining servers as a result of so many individuals had been making an attempt to pay attention in. Greater than 20 minutes handed past the scheduled begin time with customers getting kicked off, listening to microphone suggestions and maintain music and coping with different technical issues.

DeSantis dropped out of the race after a disappointing end in Iowa’s kickoff caucuses.