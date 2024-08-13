Musk claims X hit by ‘massive DDOS attack’ as Trump stream malfunctions

A two -hour “dialog” between former President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk on Musk’s social media platform X confronted technical difficulties as individuals tried to entry the audio stream Monday.

Musk claimed the problems have been attributable to a “large DDOS assault” on X.

“There seems to be an enormous DDOS assault on X. Engaged on shutting it down,” he wrote, referencing a “Distributed Denial of Service,” which is a federal prison act that includes flooding a website with knowledge to overwhelm it and knock it offline.

In a separate publish, he added that his employees “examined the system with 8 million concurrent listeners earlier immediately.”

Whereas X initially confirmed that at the least 115,000 customers joined efficiently, some customers stated they acquired a notification informing them the stream wasn’t working correctly.

“So many individuals tried to hitch the Twitter Area with Elon Musk and Donald Trump that it is now malfunctioning, with many customers unable to get in,” Shadow of Ezra posted on X. “Trump and Elon have damaged the web.”

Outage tracker Downdetector reported a spike in reviews of X being inaccessible to customers beginning earlier than the interview nevertheless it couldn’t be instantly verified whether or not this was resulting from a malicious assault. The remainder of X gave the impression to be working usually, and X customers questioned whether or not there was a DDOS assault or if the Areas occasion was simply overwhelmed with individuals attempting to hear in.

The steam, regardless of its points, kicked off at 8:42 p.m. ET. By round 9:20 p.m., at the least 1.2 million customers have been listening.

The Nationwide Desk finally accessed the stream, with Trump telling Musk concerning the assassination try on him. Throughout a rally inPennsylvania on July 13, a gunman shot Trump within the ear.

Trump moved his head at simply the final minute. In any other case, the bullet probably would have hit his head and killed him.

He described it as an act of God.

“It is a miracle,” Trump stated. “If I had not turned my head, I might not be speaking to you proper now — as a lot as I such as you,” Trump instructed Musk.

Trump stated one thing comparable Friday evening at a rally in Montana, as the previous president expressed gratitude to God for saving his life.

“For these of you who don’t imagine in God, I imagine that there’s just one purpose that would have occurred as a result of the possibilities have been so, so small,” Trump stated Friday evening to a crowd of followers at a marketing campaign occasion.

Trump’s chat with Musk shifted from the capturing to the disaster on the U.S.-Mexico border. Trump stated unlawful immigration points will get even worse if Vice President Kamala Harris is elected president.

He vowed to begin an enormous deportation if reelected.

“We’ll have the biggest deportation on this nation,” Trump stated, noting that Biden and Harris have allowed violent criminals to illegally enter the U.S.

His criticism for Harris, in addition to Biden, did not cease there. He stated the 2 are chargeable for inflation and the struggling U.S. economic system, describing it as “a catastrophe.”

“In case you vote for her, you should have your head examined,” Trump stated of Harris.

“If now we have her as president — if now we have a Democrat as president — I do not suppose our nation can survive,” he added.

Trump went on to speak concerning the warfare between Russia and Ukraine, saying he has nice relationships with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian PresidentVolodymyr Zelenskyy respectively. He stated he’s assured the warfare by no means would have erupted if he have been nonetheless president.

Musk seemingly agreed, additionally mentioning the quickly intensifying battle within the Center East. He stated he thinks the general public underestimates the chance of World Conflict III.

Trump stated there’s a vital risk of WWIII if he would not get voted again into the White Home. He stated the nation could be secure beneath his watch.

“We want a person — or particular person — who can cease all of the nuclear risks,” he stated.

“I believe November 5 will likely be a very powerful day within the historical past of our nation,” he added. “If we do not win, I really feel very sorry for everyone.”

Throughout their chat, Trump welcomed the concept of Musk becoming a member of his subsequent administration to assist minimize authorities waste. Musk volunteered to hitch a potential “authorities effectivity fee.”

“You’re the best cutter,” Trump instructed Musk. “I want an Elon Musk — I want any individual that has a number of energy and braveness and smarts. I wish to shut up the Division of Training, transfer training again to the states.”

Musk, who other than X additionally owns Tesla and SpaceX, beforehand endorsed Trump within the presidential race. Musk introduced his help for Trump following the try on the previous president’s life.

“I totally endorse President Trump and hope for his speedy restoration,” Musk wrote on X, sharing a video of Trump elevating his fist lower than an hour after the capturing.

__________

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Related Press contributed to this report.