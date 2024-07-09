Musician EPK Platform Sonicbids Sold To Advance Music Technologies

(HYPEBOT) – Sonicbids, which presents digital press kits for musicians, has been bought to Daniel Melnick and his Advance Music Applied sciences.

We final heard about Sonicbids in 2013 when it was acquired by Backstage in a $15 million deal backed by Guggenheim Companions. Backstage is a service targeted on the theater and movie industries, and the plan was to mix the 2 to create a LinkedIn for all creatives.

Extra just lately, Bandzoogle, Chartmetric and others have additionally launched EPK choices for m, musicians.

Particulars of this week’s deal weren’t disclosed. Nevertheless, in keeping with the brand new CEO, Daniel Melnick, who has been concerned with Sonicbids for the final seven years, the deal marks “an thrilling new chapter for each firms.”

“My seven years at Sonicbids have been extremely rewarding, and I’m grateful for the experiences and numerous relationships I’ve constructed throughout this time,” continued Melnick. “I’m desirous to leverage this basis as we embark on a brand new journey to innovate and develop.

“Keep tuned for updates as we chart a course for Sonicbids’ future. I sit up for sharing extra particulars quickly,” he concluded.

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, President of the Skyline Artists Company, and a Berklee Faculty Of Music professor.