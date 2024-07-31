Music Votes: Major Industry Partners Join Coalition

(Hypebot) — Music Votes, the groundbreaking coalition of music voting and activism nonprofits, has introduced a wave of main business companions starting from ASM World to Wasserman and Bandsintown to the Nationwide Impartial Expertise Group (NITO) pledging to assist its three steps to unravel obstacles to voting: voter registration, guaranteeing the proper voter ID, and voter turnout.

Music Votes coalition declares main business companions

Main the cost for Music Votes are Artist for Artist, Artist Rights Alliance, AEG Presents, ASM World, Bandsintown, Downtown, ECHOETTE: Sound + Imaginative and prescient, Fenway Recordings, Fort William Artist Administration, Excessive Highway Touring, Music Enterprise Affiliation, Music Managers Discussion board-US, Nationwide Impartial Expertise Group (NITO), Redeye, Songwriters of North America (SONA), Vector Administration, and Wasserman Music.

New non-profit members

Music Votes has additionally added new members that assist the business get entangled with civic engagement, music coverage, Incapacity Tradition, gun violence prevention, and gender fairness whereas offering further choices to assist social and racial justice.

DJ on the Polls , which hires DJs and musicians to spin their favourite tracks at polling locations, resulting in a confirmed improve in voter turnout.

, which hires DJs and musicians to spin their favourite tracks at polling locations, resulting in a confirmed improve in voter turnout. BallotReady helps constituents throughout the U.S. vote and vote knowledgeable on each race and measure on their poll.

helps constituents throughout the U.S. vote and vote knowledgeable on each race and measure on their poll. Digital Democracy Undertaking offers the legislative content material for every poll utilizing nonpartisan info.

offers the legislative content material for every poll utilizing nonpartisan info. Way forward for Music Coalition helps a musical ecosystem the place artists flourish and are compensated pretty and transparently for his or her work.

helps a musical ecosystem the place artists flourish and are compensated pretty and transparently for his or her work. Disabled Music Followers Collective goals to foster assist for, connection between, and schooling in regards to the disabled neighborhood inside the music business.

goals to foster assist for, connection between, and schooling in regards to the disabled neighborhood inside the music business. Artist For Motion is a coalition of musicians who’re taking motion towards eliminating the epidemic of gun violence in America.

is a coalition of musicians who’re taking motion towards eliminating the epidemic of gun violence in America. Ladies in Music is a various international neighborhood that advances equality, visibility, and alternatives for ladies within the musical arts by means of schooling, assist, empowerment, and recognition.

is a various international neighborhood that advances equality, visibility, and alternatives for ladies within the musical arts by means of schooling, assist, empowerment, and recognition. Keychange U.S. moreover champions gender fairness and inclusion inside the music business.

moreover champions gender fairness and inclusion inside the music business. SANKOFA , based by icon Harry Belafonte, educates, motivates, and prompts artists and allies to assist grassroots actions and equitable change.

, based by icon Harry Belafonte, educates, motivates, and prompts artists and allies to assist grassroots actions and equitable change. The Fairness Alliance is the main Black-led group in Tennessee that takes daring motion to mobilize the Black voters to be civically engaged, problem systemic inequities rooted in white supremacy, and get up in opposition to assaults on our democracy.

A 3-Step Answer To Overcome Obstacles to Voting

The Music Votes coalition promotes a three-step resolution to make voting extra accessible whereas educating about varied nonpartisan causes: local weather, Incapacity Tradition, eliminating gun violence, gender fairness, LGBTQ+ rights, music coverage, racial and reproductive justice, and extra.

“We’re honored to have such wonderful assist, each from our coalition members and our new companions,” says Eleanor Anderson, MSA Board Member, “It is necessary for the music business to current a unified entrance, and the assist we’ve got from labels, promoters, venues and extra exhibits that the music business is able to mobilize and encourage everybody to train their proper to vote.”

Music Votes On-line Webinar This Thursday

Music Votes is internet hosting a webinar on Thursday, August 1st, at 2 PM ET, led by Invoice Werde – Director of Syracuse College’s Bandier Program for Recording and Leisure Industries, to share how artists and the music business can take easy steps to extend civic engagement for this 12 months’s election.

RSVP for Music Votes’ webinar HERE.

Non-Revenue & Launch Members

Music Votes nonprofit and launch members embody #iVoted Live shows, Black Voters Matter, Environmental Voter Undertaking, Grounded, HeadCount, Hip Hop Caucus, Music Declares Emergency U.S., Music Sustainability Alliance, Noise for Now, Pizza to the Polls, Propeller, RAMPD, REVERB, Rock the Vote, ShowUp, Help + Feed, The Ally Coalition, TradesForce, VoteRiders, and Nicely Dunn.