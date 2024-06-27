Music Tectonics Conference Adds Innovative Creator Fair

(Hypebot) — The Music Tectonics convention is including a Creator Truthful to showcase music devices, instruments, toys, and creators alongside the favored music business and music tech occasion.

The primary Creator Truthful can be held on October 23 as a part of the broader Music Tectonics Convention which runs October 22 -24 on the Annenberg Seashore Home in Santa Monica.

Including the Creator Truthful to Music Tectonics displays what Mark Mulligan and the crew at MIDIA Analysis name the “bifurcation” of music: the parallel development of lean-back streaming to serve mainstream customers alongside lean-in platforms that serve creators and superfans.

“The standard industrial business is being expanded by a brand new wave of creators who see music making in a complete new gentle,” explains Music Tectonics founder Dmitri Vietze. “Each side are vibrant and rising, and each can profit from nearer connection and deeper inspiration. We would like our occasion to mirror what’s occurring and to empower everybody.”

The 2024 Creator Truthful will combine demonstrations and performances with displays to assist creators increase their craft and enterprise, together with:

Artists showcasing new devices

Conversations with creators and influencers on elevating careers and model partnerships

Fingers-on demos of progressive musical instruments and toys

Networking with pioneering influencers

For this debut occasion, the Creator Truthful will open to convention attendees.

Early hen full convention tickets can be found now with the complete schedule and audio system can be introduced later this summer season.

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, President of the Skyline Artists Company, and a Berklee School Of Music professor.