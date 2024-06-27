Music Review: Johnny Cash’s ‘Songwriter,’ a collection of unreleased songs from 1993, is a journey

NEW YORK (AP) — In 1993, Johnny Money was between report contracts — and nearly to embark on an iconic collaboration with producer Rick Rubin that will span the final 10 years of his life, beginning with 1994’s “American Recordings.”

Throughout that essential time in his profession, Money immersed himself in crafting and recording unique demos that showcased his songwriting prowess. These songs, as soon as put aside, might be launched Friday as a whole album. Money’s son, John Carter Money, stripped the recordings again to only his father’s voice and acoustic guitar — and enlisted co-producer David “Fergie” Ferguson and a few musicians his father beforehand labored with to spherical out the recordings.

Aptly titled “Songwriter,” the album options 11 tracks all penned by Money. Simply two tracks might be acquainted to followers of the Rubin data: “Drive On” and “Like a Soldier” had been beforehand launched on “American Recordings.” Whereas the Rubin renditions favored deeply-felt minimalism — simply an acoustic guitar and Money’s idiosyncratic vocal tone — the “Songwriter” variations possess a extra layered sound with further instrumentation. Not higher, simply completely different.

Emphasizing Money’s position as a songwriter, this assortment exists in distinction to his typical albums or recorded stay performances, which frequently mix his personal compositions with different author’s songs. This album permits listeners to understand Money as a performer, composer and lyricist, highlighting a novel intersection of his creative journey.

The beforehand launched first single, the rockabilly infused “Effectively Alright,” exudes Money’s unmistakable model to such a level that it may have simply discovered a spot alongside classics like “Massive River.” (In an alternate timeline, the observe would possibly seem in The Grateful Useless ’s repertoire again within the day — they’ve definitely lined many Money songs.)

In complete, “Songwriter” supplies perception into a brief artistic section of Money’s profession that will grow to be interrupted by a superb artistic collaboration with Rubin. Whereas not his most audacious work, “Songwriter” nonetheless serves as a poignant journey right into a defining second of Money’s musical legacy. And who doesn’t love to listen to beforehand unheard materials from the Man in Black?

