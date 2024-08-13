Music Journalist And Biographer Charles R. Cross, Dead At 67

SEATTLE. WA (CelebrityAccess) – Charles R. Cross, the famous music journalist and biographer who chronicled the lives of stars resembling Kurt Cobain and Jimi Hendrix, has died. He was 67.

In keeping with the Seattle Instances, a household good friend reported that Cross died at his residence in Shoreline, Washington, over the weekend.

“We’re sorry to share that Charles Cross has handed,” his household stated in an announcement supplied to Selection. “He died peacefully of pure causes in his sleep on August 9, 2024. We’re all grief-stricken and attempting to get via this troublesome strategy of coping with the following steps.”

Cross first made a reputation for himself because the longtime editor of the Seattle-based impartial music journal The Rocket, assuming the position in 1986 and constructing a status for the journal’s protection of the burgeoning Northwest steel scene, spotlighting acts resembling Soundgarden and Nirvana earlier than they reached nationwide fame.

He offered the journal in 1995 and centered on his biographies, which included works on Coronary heart, Bruce Springsteen, Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, and Kurt Cobain, which was acknowledged with an ASCAP Award for Excellent Musical Biography in 2002.

Cross was additionally the founding father of the Bruce Springsteen fanzine, Backstreets Journal and was a freelancer for the Seattle Instances.