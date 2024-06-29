Music Industry Networking Platform Music2Deal Launches New Music People Map

HAMBURG (CelebrityAccess)—Music2Deal is a music enterprise community for the worldwide music trade. It’s a place the place labels, musicians, managers, producers, or anybody who works within the trade can community, make offers, and talk about alternatives. After many months of growth, the latest model formally launched on the finish of 2022. The Music2Deal workforce proudly pronounces its newest characteristic, the Music Individuals map.

Think about searching a map, just like looking out on AirBnB, however as an alternative discovering your subsequent enterprise associate. Whether or not you’re in search of labels, musicians, managers or producers, the brand new device makes it simpler to attach with trade professionals.

Music2Deal gives many instruments, together with the unique “matching device” for the music trade, and ensures unique membership for music trade professionals. Each membership request acquired is vetted by one in every of greater than 20 representatives worldwide.

Usually, professionals join with their colleagues 5-10% of the time by way of numerous social media web sites (LinkedIn, Fb, Zoom) and meet for networking occasions lower than 5 instances a 12 months. Music2Deal permits the person to be frequently knowledgeable concerning music gives or requests from all contacts. It may possibly additionally notify you about new gives, alternatives, or requests.

The platform at the moment boasts greater than 17,000 confirmed members from 30 totally different nations, together with 2-time Emmy winner Lars Deutsch (USA), award-winning Producer Tony Catania (Scatman John), Allen Johnston (Capital, EMI), and Stuart Epps (Led Zeppelin, Elton John).

Michael Bisping, A.S.S. Concert events – “Significantly better than LinkedIn! On Music2Deal, I could be positive I’m solely doing enterprise with accredited professionals from the music trade.”

Music2Deal’s CEO, Mario Christiani: “As all the time, our purpose is to enhance skilled networking inside the music enterprise and to assist our members make offers occur. With the brand new Music Individuals map, Music2Deal is now extra user-friendly and options enhanced networking and usefulness instruments. An improved design of the web site can also be a part of this newest replace. “