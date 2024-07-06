Music Industry Manager And Executive Mary Martin Dies At 85

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Mary Martin, a music business stalwart identified for her uncanny capability to establish and nurture expertise, has handed away. The Nation Music Corridor of Fame and Museum shared the announcement on social media. She was 85.

Kyle Younger, CEO of the Nation Music Corridor of Fame and Museum, mirrored on Martin’s vital impression: “Repeatedly, Mary Martin noticed nice skills and elevated their careers. She related Bob Dylan to her mates, the Hawks, who grew to become the Band early on. She managed Leonard Cohen in his first musical outings, then guided the budding solo careers of Van Morrison, Rodney Crowell and Vince Gill. At Warner Bros., she signed future Nation Music Corridor of Fame member Emmylou Harris, at RCA she helped signal and develop Clint Black and Lorrie Morgan, and she or he inspired a younger Keith City to maneuver from Australia to Nashville. Mary’s unerring really feel for songs and performers was legendary, and she or he was a fierce ally for the artists she represented.”

Born in 1939 in Toronto, Canada, Martin’s famend profession started in New York in 1962 as the manager assistant to artist supervisor Albert Grossman. Grossman was a pivotal determine who managed the careers of legends like Bob Dylan, Janis Joplin, and Peter, Paul & Mary. Venturing out on her personal in 1966, Martin grew to become instrumental within the early careers of Leonard Cohen and Van Morrison.

In 1972, Martin joined Warner Bros. Information in New York. Right here, she performed a vital position in signing Emmylou Harris, Leon Redbone, and The Marshall Tucker Band. Because the ’70s closed, Martin shifted to Los Angeles, returning to artist administration and dealing intently with Rodney Crowell and Vince Gill. Her affect prolonged past administration; she additionally assisted Crowell in producing data for artists like Rosanne Money and Man Clark and helped set up profitable fan golf equipment and merchandising operations.

Martin’s journey took her to Nashville in 1985, the place she grew to become Vice President of RCA Information. She labored with notable artists akin to Clint Black, Paul Overstreet, Aaron Tippin, and Lorrie Morgan throughout her tenure.

In 1991, Martin transitioned to a task as Govt Director of the Earth Communications Workplace (ECO), a nonprofit the place she oversaw fundraising and different initiatives. Her profession flourished as she consulted for Asylum Information from 1994 to 1996, and in 1999, she grew to become Vice President of Mercury Information. She received a Grammy in 2002 for her work on the Hank Williams tribute album Timeless, that includes a star-studded lineup together with Dylan, Johnny Money, and Keith Richards.

We’re so unhappy to listen to the information that Mary Martin has handed away. She was an awesome champion of music and artists, however extra importantly, a very distinctive and fantastic individual.

♡ Relaxation in Peace ♡ pic.twitter.com/vH130SiFs6 — Americana Music Affiliation (@AMERICANAFEST) July 5, 2024

Martin’s legacy was additional cemented when she was inducted into SOURCE’s Corridor of Fame in 2007 and honored on the Louise Scruggs Memorial Discussion board in 2009. Her profession has been a beacon of inspiration for numerous music business professionals, particularly ladies.

As of now, particulars concerning memorial companies for Mary Martin haven’t been introduced.

