Music Industry Executive Launches Atwell Management

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Music trade government Jesse Atwell has introduced the launch of Atwell Administration, a brand new artist administration agency targeted on growing and elevating expertise throughout all genres. Drawing on his in depth expertise engaged on hit-making data, Atwell goals to convey a recent, growth-driven method to artist administration.

“I look ahead to serving gifted artists who search to make change and problem the established order. It’s extra essential than ever – on this quickly altering panorama – to make the most of all accessible instruments, methods, and sources to interrupt new artists and develop present careers. Atwell Administration is dedicated to utilizing information and cutting-edge advertising and marketing methods to serve artists in new and fascinating methods to assist them develop their general companies,” stated Atwell.

Earlier than launching this new enterprise, Atwell held positions at Sony Music Leisure, Triple 8 Administration, and Razor & Tie Data. Most not too long ago, he was Chief Advertising and marketing Officer (CMO) at SongVest.

Atwell Administration plans to disclose its preliminary artist signings within the coming weeks. Atwell might be reached at [email protected].