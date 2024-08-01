Music Forward Foundation Announces The All Access Fest Virtual 2024

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Music Ahead Basis, a nationwide non-profit backed by Stay Nation, introduced the All Entry Fest Digital 2024, an enlargement of the annual in-person occasion that takes place in April on the iconic Hollywood Palladium.

The free digital occasion will happen on Tuesday, September 10, from 9AM to 2PM PT, offering a possibility for up-and-coming artists and aspiring business professionals to place their stamp on the reside leisure business.

The fest will embrace keynotes, panels, and roundtables with thought leaders from throughout the business, together with networking alternatives, and a digital expo.

The occasion additionally contains artist growth assets, together with alternatives to take heed to and examine different artists’ music, and revisit previous open mic periods.

Featured Audio system & Trade Specialists embrace:

• Brandon Pankey, VP of Enterprise Growth and Operations, Stay Nation City

• Janette Berrios, VP of Company Advertising, Symphonic

• Max Weinberg, VP of Advertising, Interscope Capitol Labels Group

• Stephanie Hudacek, President, Rounder Data

• Katie Holmes, Director of Enterprise Growth, ROSTR

• Joe Aboud, Founder & CEO, 444 Sounds

• Andile Nlovu, Founder & CEO, Fractal

• Davina Thomas, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, 24/7 Artists

• Nikki Sanz, Founder & CEO, GIGGS

• Taylor Mims, Stay Leisure Reporter, Billboard

• Stefany Reed, Senior Director of Artist Partnerships, Stay Nation

Featured Sponsors and Exhibitors embrace:

• Stay Nation

• Home of Blues

• Harmony Music Group

• The NAMM Basis

• Ladies Who Pay attention

• HeadCount

Register at no cost at https://musicforwardfoundation.org/all-access-fest-virtual/.