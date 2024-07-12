Muse Group Announces Three New Executive Hires

MILWAUKEE (CelebrityAccess) – Music innovators Muse Group, makers of the world’s hottest on-line libraries, instruments and neighborhood areas for audio creators — together with MuseScore, Final Guitar and Audacity — broadcasts the appointment of three seasoned executives to its management crew.

Debbie Diekelman steps in as Chief Monetary Officer (CFO), Sven Ahrens has been named Chief Development Officer (CGO), and Mohammed “Mo” Chahdi joins as Chief Working Officer (COO). The brand new executives will drive ahead Muse Group’s imaginative and prescient to supply music makers worldwide with unparalleled entry to the very best content material and sources.

These strategic govt strikes underscore the corporate’s dedication to development, operational excellence, and monetary power because the know-how and digital content material chief continues to evolve following the acquisition of Hal Leonard final 12 months. MuseClass, a educating platform combining AI-practice instruments and academic content material, was the primary flagship launch combining the strengths of Hal Leonard and Muse Group in June 2024.

“Sven, Mo and Debbie deliver deep and various expertise to our senior management crew. Their visionary method, confirmed success in scaling companies and fervour for our mission can be invaluable as we proceed to evolve to finest serve our world neighborhood of musicians, educators and learners,” stated Eugeny Naidenov, CEO of Muse Group.

Muse Group has over 400 million customers and is the world chief in sheet music publishing.

Sven Ahrens, Chief Development Officer

Ahrens brings a wealth of expertise in world enterprise growth and strategic development initiatives to his position as Chief Development Officer at Muse Group. Ahrens most not too long ago led the worldwide person and subscription development crew at Spotify, driving a lot of the firm’s annual income development by extremely profitable acquisition applications woven into the well-known “Yr in Evaluation” marketing campaign. Throughout his eight years at Spotify, Ahrens additionally constructed a worldwide crew of technique and operations managers centered on driving regional implementation of Spotify’s technique.

Because the Chief Development Officer at Muse Group, Ahrens will middle on increasing the person and subscriber base for the corporate’s apps and web-based client merchandise. He’ll oversee a multidisciplinary crew of product managers, software program builders, development entrepreneurs and information scientists, driving strategic initiatives to spice up acquisition, activation, conversion, engagement, and retention. His tasks embrace figuring out new market alternatives, optimizing person acquisition channels and enhancing product choices by data-driven insights.

“What excites me about becoming a member of Muse Group is the prospect to guide the digital revolution on the earth of enjoying devices and studying sheet music, very similar to what we’ve seen with music listening and streaming over the previous decade,” stated Ahrens. “Muse Group stands out with its top-notch apps and unimaginable content material from Hal Leonard. The corporate has already proven unimaginable development. I’m assured we are able to take it additional by increasing our providing, going worldwide, and connecting the dots to an superior ecosystem for hobbyists and severe musicians.”

Debbie Diekelman, Chief Monetary Officer

Diekelman, a seasoned monetary strategist who joined Hal Leonard in 2018 and most not too long ago served as the corporate’s COO and CFO, is now promoted to CFO of Muse Group. Diekelman has been a CFO for the previous 24 years with a wealth of expertise in operational and monetary technique and optimization, acquisition diligence and integration. Diekelman will information the corporate’s monetary technique and capabilities, which embrace accounting, treasury, budgeting, reporting, regulatory and compliance, and forecasting.

“The previous six years with Hal Leonard have been extraordinarily rewarding, and it’s thrilling to transition to serving as CFO of Muse Group as the businesses proceed to combine in a quickly altering market,” stated Diekelman. “With the mixture of Hal Leonard, a legend in sheet music and academic publishing, and Muse Group, the corporate behind the world’s hottest on-line sources for musicians with a whole bunch of hundreds of customers, we’ve an unimaginable alternative to enhance the lives of musicians all over the place with really pioneering options.”

Mohammed “Mo” Chahdi, Chief Working Officer

Chahdi joins Muse Group as COO with a distinguished operational excellence and management profession. In his earlier position as World Vice President of Enterprise Transformation and Worker Expertise at Appen, an ASX-listed AI options supplier, Chahdhi helped to outline and implement the corporate’s turnaround imaginative and prescient and key worth creation methods whereas additionally main the implementation of individuals and tradition initiatives.

Throughout his practically 20-year profession at Dell Applied sciences, Chahdhi held a number of management positions specializing in expertise and folks operations. He helped improve know-how adoption and automation to ship an enhanced expertise at scale for the corporate’s 50,000 staff.

As COO of Muse Group, Chahdi will oversee all points of the Firm’s operations, serving to to shepherd the continued integration between Hal Leonard and Muse Group and obtain the corporate’s strategic targets.

“I look ahead to making a major influence at Muse Group, leveraging my operational experience and management expertise to make sure our operations are strong and scalable as we proceed to develop our choices for music makers worldwide,” stated Chahdi.