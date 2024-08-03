Mumu The Bull Price Prediction: MUMU Skyrockets 61% And This Might Be The Next Crypto To Explode

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Mumu The Bull value surged 61% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.0001148 as of 6:50 a.m. EST on an 88% pump in buying and selling quantity to $36 million.

The MUMU value pump made the meme coin the highest gainer amongst main cryptos by market capitalization, in accordance with CoinGecko.

Mumu The Bull Value Blasts Out Of Consolidation Vary

The MUMU value has blasted out of a consolidation vary and has discovered strong assist at $0.00001311. This assist degree has inspired the bulls, driving the worth up in a parabolic curve to the $0.0001198 resistance degree.

MUMUUSDT Evaluation (Supply: Tradingview)

Regardless that there was a latest dip in bearish exercise, bullish merchants have pushed the worth again up and are actually driving Mumu the Bull’s value in the direction of the $0.0001198 mark, exhibiting sturdy bullish momentum.

The worth is above the 50 easy shifting averages (SMA), supporting the upward development and reflecting a optimistic market sentiment for MUMU.

The MACD line can also be positioned above the impartial line, with a inexperienced histogram indicating elevated investor curiosity. This setup factors to a powerful bullish development, with the MACD indicators exhibiting optimistic momentum. Furthermore, the blue common line additionally crosses the orange sign line above.

The Relative Power Index (RSI) has additionally bounced again from the midpoint of fifty to 79 within the overbought degree of 70, indicating sturdy shopping for stress for the MUMU value.

Mumu The Bull Value Might Attain New Excessive

Mumu the Bull might preserve rising and go above the present value of $0.00003241. This ongoing improve suggests it may attain a brand new excessive within the coming weeks, exhibiting sturdy optimistic momentum.

Nevertheless, sellers may improve stress if the worth falls because of the overbought RSI. If that occurs, the $0.00002205 degree shall be essential to observe to see if the worth stabilizes or drops additional.

Shiba Shootout (SHIBASHOOT ) Presale Zooms Previous $800k

In the meantime, as extra consumers flock to Mumu The Bull token, curiosity can also be rising in a brand new SHIB spinoff known as Shiba Shootout (SHIBASHOOT), which simply charged previous 800k in funds raised in its presale.

New P2E Meme Token Poised for 100x Development – Finest Shiba Inu Different? #Memecoin #Altcoins #Crypto Shiba Shootout, a brand new Play-to-Earn recreation, is primed for speedy progress as its… https://t.co/arDqg0sxhj pic.twitter.com/Z23pdsbK8C — M.O.M. (@MintressOfMemes) July 29, 2024

Shiba Shootout is a challenge that transports token holders to crypto’s wild west frontier for the final word shootout showdown at a spot known as Shiba Gulch within the challenge’s P2E recreation.

With a fundamental model of the cell recreation already accessible on Google Play and the Apple App Retailer, Shiba Sharpshooter is about to bear an enormous Web3 replace that permits customers to earn its utility-packed native token, $SHIBASHOOT.

The token shall be launched on Ethereum and BNB Good Chain and can assist ERC-20 and BEP-20 requirements.

Is This the Subsequent Meme Coin to Explode? Shiba Shootout Surges Previous $500K in Presale – Branded Highlight Bitcoin Information #Presale #ICO #Memecoin Shiba Shootout… https://t.co/3YDHTQMg6o pic.twitter.com/dvTsCp6CaB — M.O.M. (@MintressOfMemes) July 24, 2024

With 20% of the entire token provide (440 million $SHIBASHOOT) reserved for staking rewards, buyers can earn a stratospheric 1,201% annual return.

Influential YouTuber Jacob Crypto Bury, with over 41k subscribers, speculates that this challenge may see a 10X surge after its launch,

You should purchase the SHIBASHOOT token on the official web site for $0.0197. With a value hike coming in lower than 5 days, don’t wait too lengthy to safe the bottom potential value.

Purchase SHIBASHOOT right here utilizing ETH, USDT, BNB, or a financial institution card.

