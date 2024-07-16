MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ host says he was surprised and disappointed the show was pulled from the air

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough stated Tuesday he was “shocked and disillusioned” the information present was pulled off the air the day earlier than and hasn’t acquired a superb rationalization about why.

The four-hour morning information and speak present, a favourite of President Joe Biden and his followers, was pre-empted Monday in favor of a dwell information feed from the NBC Information Now streaming service that was centered on protecting the aftermath of Saturday’s assassination try on former President Donald Trump.

Scarborough stated he was advised Sunday night time that every one of NBC Information channels could be working from a single, constant feed for the complete day Monday.

“That didn’t occur,” he stated on “Morning Joe” Tuesday. “We don’t know why that didn’t occur. Our workforce was not given a superb reply as to why that didn’t occur, but it surely didn’t occur.”

An MSNBC spokesman didn’t instantly return messages looking for touch upon Tuesday.

The pre-emption attracted consideration on Monday morning, notably after CNN reported that MSNBC administration was involved that one of many present’s forged of commentators or friends would make an inappropriate remark. MSNBC stated that was not true. “Morning Joe,” like different reveals on the community, has typically been bitingly essential of Trump.

By later Monday afternoon, opinionated hosts like Nicolle Wallace and Ari Melber anchored their common reveals, and Rachel Maddow led the community’s protection of the Republican nationwide conference.

Scarborough speculated that MSNBC modified its plans due to “blowback” it acquired from pre-empting his personal present.

“We wished to be right here for our viewers,” stated Willie Geist, one other “Morning Joe” host. “We all know you belief us and we’ve got the utmost respect for our viewers. We’re right here at this time and we want we might have been right here yesterday.”

Scarborough stated that “the subsequent time we’re advised there’s going to be a information feed changing us, we will probably be in our chairs and the information feed will probably be us. Or they will get any person else to host the present.”

It’s the second notable on-air insurrection by MSNBC personalities up to now few months. A number of hosts, together with Scarborough and former “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd, objected in March to NBC Information hiring former Republican Nationwide Committee head Ronna McDaniel as a contributor, a choice the community later rescinded.

Earlier than the assassination try, “Morning Joe” spent a number of days speaking about whether or not Biden ought to proceed operating for re-election following the president’s poor efficiency in a debate towards Trump — main Biden to name in to the present to defend his choice to remain.

David Bauder writes about media for the AP. Observe him at http://twitter.com/dbauder.