MSG To Celebrate Billy Joel’s Final Franchise Show In August

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Madison Sq. Backyard Leisure introduced plans to mark the ultimate efficiency of Billy Joel’s record-breaking 150-show residency at The Backyard in August with a collection of occasions, together with customized merch pop-up and displays.

Joel is scheduled to convey his residency at MSG to a detailed on July twenty fifth, placing the cap on a relationship that started nearly 50 years in the past when he first took the stage on the iconic New York area.

The residency was introduced in 2013 as Joel was named the Backyard’s first-ever music franchise, alongside sports activities groups the New York Knicks and New York Rangers, however formally kicked off in January 2014. Since then, Joel has carried out as soon as a month on the area, promising to take action so long as there was demand.

Throughout his tenure on the area, he set a number of data, together with his personal “most consecutive performances by any artist” in 2015 and “most lifetime performances by any artist.”

As a part of the ultimate efficiency, followers in attendance could have entry to a wide range of customized choices together with: “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant” themed concessions, which can serve a customized menu of Italian specialties resembling rooster vodka parm heroes, and cannoli.

Moreover, the sixth ground of the concourse will host a “Defining Moments” exhibit that can characteristic memorabilia from the sector’s historical past, together with Joel’s residency, together with different highlights such because the “The Struggle of the Century” between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier, the New York Knicks’ first championship win, and “12-12-12: The Live performance for Sandy Aid.”

The Backyard may also host Billy Joel 150, a pop-up retail location in Chase Sq. that can have a wide range of customized merch, together with an embroidered varsity jacket, t-shirts, posters, display screen prints, hats, tote baggage, and mugs. A ticket will not be wanted to entry the merch pop-up in Chase Sq..