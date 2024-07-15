Republican candidate Donald Trump is seen with blood on his face surrounded by secret service agents as he is taken off the stage at a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024. Donald Trump was hit in the ear in an apparent assassination attempt by a gunman at a campaign rally on Saturday. Sunday, Mississippi State Auditor Shad White called for U.S. Congressman Bennie Thompson to resign after one of his staffers posted support for the would be assassin.

MS Auditor calls for US House Rep. Bennie Thompson to resign

A bunch of Mississippi Republicans are calling for U.S. Home Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., to resign after a now former staffer posted help for a failed assassination try on former President Donald Trump.

In posts made on X Sunday, State Auditor Shad White and others referred to as out Thompson for hiring radical workers, referring to Jacqueline Marsaw, a area director who mentioned the person who shot at Trump throughout a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, ought to have practiced his intention higher in order that he would not “miss subsequent time.”

Examine Marsaw’s publishBennie Thompson staffer’s Fb web page posts ‘do not miss subsequent time’ after Trump capturing

