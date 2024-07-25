MrBeast Co-Host Steps Aside After Allegations Of Grooming A Minor

MrBeast YouTube co-host Ava Kris Tyson is quitting the favored channel after allegations surfaced of grooming a minor.

Tyson was not too long ago accused of sending inappropriate messages to a then-13-year-old when she was 20-years-old.

“I wish to apologize for any of my previous conduct or feedback if it harm or offended anybody,” Tyson mentioned in a social media assertion. “It was not my intent.

“Seeing current occasions, we’ve mutually determined it’s finest I completely step away from all issues MrBeast and social media to give attention to my household and psychological well being,” she added.

Later, Tyson mentioned, “I wish to add, I by no means groomed anybody. The one that will get introduced up in these accusations, has vocally supported that they’re false.”

The accuser has been recognized by the deal with @LavaGS on X and goes by Lava.

Lava, now age 20, wrote, “Ava by no means did something mistaken and simply made a number of edgy jokes. I used to be by no means exploited or taken benefit of.”

Tyson referred to as a number of the posts off-color. “I humbly apologize to anybody I’ve harm with my unacceptable social media posts, previous actions, and to those that might really feel betrayed by how I used to behave on-line. To lump these two elements collectively to create a story that my conduct prolonged past dangerous edgy jokes is disgusting and didn’t occur,” she went on. “In previous years, I’ve realized that my previous humor just isn’t acceptable. I can not change who I used to be, however I can proceed to work on myself.”

Tyson added, “I don’t need these accusations to influence the a whole bunch of people that work at MrBeast, which is why I’ve stepped away.”

Tyson had appeared alongside MrBeast since 2012 on his YouTube channel, which has over 300 million subscribers, greater than anybody else on YouTube.

Tyson, who declared as a transgender lady final 12 months, was accused of grooming in a 45-minute video posted on-line in June by the account Prism42, in response to Rolling Stone.