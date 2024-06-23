MrBallen Launches First Live Tour This Fall

Well-liked YouTuber and podcaster MrBallen will embark on his first stay tour this fall.

The tour, which kicks off Sept. 26 in Dallas, will see John Allen, aka MrBallen, share a number of the true crime and unsettling tales that populate his YouTube channel and his present MrBallen: Unusual, Darkish & Mysterious Tales.

After enjoying Dallas’s Majestic Theatre, the tour will cease in Chicago, New York, Washington D.C., Nashville and finish at Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy on Oct. 20.

“That is one thing I’ve dreamed about, however I by no means thought it may very well be a actuality,” Allen mentioned. “Telling tales on YouTube and on the podcast every week for hundreds of thousands of followers is one thing I completely like to do. Now, to have the ability to do this in entrance of these followers, really feel their power, and have an opportunity to satisfy them as properly, is one thing that excites me to no finish. I can’t wait to get on the market and get going.”

Allen, a former Navy Seal, first launched his present on YouTube in March 2020 and rapidly gained traction, now counting greater than 9 million subscribers. He later turned the present into the MrBallen Podcast: Unusual, Darkish & Mysterious Tales.

In February 2022, Allen signed an unique content material cope with Amazon, which initially noticed his podcast solely distributed on Amazon Music, and gave Amazon first-look rights to new ventures from Ballen Studios, Allen’s media firm which counts former Night time Media supervisor Nick Witters as its CEO and former Cadence13 govt vp Zak Levitt as its head of manufacturing.

This previous February, the podcast exclusivity ended and the present grew to become obtainable on all listening platforms, amid related strikes from Spotify. It ranks extremely on the true-crime podcast charts on Apple and Spotify.

Ballen Studios has additionally launched quite a lot of new podcasts, together with MrBallen’s Medical Mysteries, in collaboration with Amazon’s Wondery and Bedtime Tales, which focuses on unsolved mysteries and different disturbing tales. Ballen Studios may also launch MrBallen’s first guide, a graphic novel titled MrBallen Presents: Unusual, Darkish & Mysterious, which is out this fall. Final yr, the studio launched a administration arm for creators in digital storytelling.

The presale for the tour begins Sunday at 2 pm EST on MrBallen’s YouTube channel, with common tickets on sale Friday.