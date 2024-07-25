Mr. Beast’s co-host Ava Kris Tyson quits show after grooming allegations

Considered one of MrBeast’s YouTube co-hosts, Ava Kris Tyson, introduced she’s quitting the favored channel after allegations of grooming a minor.

Tyson, 28, was just lately accused of sending inappropriate messages when she was 20 to a then-13-year-old.

Tyson addressed the allegations on social media on Tuesday.

Ava Kris Tyson was a co-host on MrBeast’s YouTube channel. kristyson/Instagram

MrBeast is the most well-liked YouTuber on the earth and employs a number of hosts. kristyson/Instagram

“I want to apologize for any of my previous conduct or feedback if it harm or offended anybody,” Tyson started her assertion. “It was not my intent.”

“Seeing latest occasions we’ve mutually determined it’s finest I completely step away from all issues MrBeast and social media to give attention to my household and psychological well being,” she added.

Tyson introduced she had left the channel through a social media assertion. X / Ava Kris Tyson

In follow-up tweets, Tyson stated, “I need to add, I by no means groomed anybody. The one who will get introduced up in these accusations,” who makes use of the deal with @LavaGS on X and goes by Lava, “has vocally supported that they’re false.”

Lava, now 20, wrote, “Ava by no means did something incorrect and simply made a number of edgy jokes. I used to be by no means exploited or taken benefit of.”

Tyson equally acknowledged making off-color feedback. “I humbly apologize to anybody I’ve harm with my unacceptable social media posts, previous actions, and to those that might really feel betrayed by how I used to behave on-line.”

“To lump these two elements collectively to create a story that my conduct prolonged past dangerous edgy jokes is disgusting and didn’t occur,” she went on. “In previous years, I’ve realized that my previous humor is just not acceptable. I can’t change who I used to be, however I can proceed to work on myself.”

Tyson added, “I don’t need these accusations to affect the lots of of people that work at MrBeast, which is why I’ve stepped away.”

Tyson in a selfie from April. kristyson/Instagram

Since 2012, Tyson had appeared alongside MrBeast, now 26, on his YouTube channel, which has over 300 million subscribers, greater than anybody else on YouTube.

Tyson, who got here out as a transgender girl final yr, was accused of grooming Lava in a 45-minute video posted on-line in June by the account Prism42, in response to Rolling Stone.

Tyson labored with MrBeast beginning in 2012. kristyson/Instagram

The video claimed Tyson despatched a Snapchat message to the then-minor of her face with the textual content, “C–ming for America.”

Lava denied the allegations made within the video on Monday.

“These movies are large lies and twisting the reality,” he wrote on X.

“Are you able to do me a favor and touch upon these movies and inform them to cease spreading lies,” he went on, linking to the supposed exposés that declare he was abused. “This example takes away from kids who’re actively being exploited on a regular basis on-line. I’m not a sufferer of something being claimed in these movies or in any respect.”

Tyson kristyson/Instagram

Tyson kristyson/Instagram

When Tyson got here out final yr and introduced she was present process gender-affirming hormone alternative remedy, leading to transphobic assaults towards her on-line.

MrBeast, whose actual title is Jimmy Donaldson, defended Tyson final month from the streamer Nickmercs, who accused Tyson of abandoning her 4-year-old son, Tucker, “to play fake.”

“Ava is actually all the time along with her child and doesn’t even go on shoots [so that she can] spend extra time with him,” MrBeast wrote on X in protection of his then-co-host. “Tuck man is all the time smiling, undecided why this rumor is a factor.”

Tyson co-parents her son with ex-wife Katie. The previous couple separated in 2022.