Movies That’ll Transport You Virtually to Europe This Summer

Summertime is in full swing and the wanderlust to journey overseas is all too actual because of A-listers like Reese Witherspoon who kicked off the season in Europe.

The excellent news is, even when you can’t really fly to Europe there are motion pictures that may transport you to your dream vacation spot from the consolation of your sofa. Take Sisterhood of the Touring Pants, which exhibits Alexis Bledel’s Lena discovering love in Greece.

“That they had me operating round like loopy,” Bledel advised MovieWeb in Might 2005 of filming on the Greek Isles. “That they had me using Vespa scooters and bikes which I hadn’t ridden earlier than in my life. I used to be swimming and the donkeys and drawing. I had, like, summer season camp over there.”

European locations like Italy, England, Scotland and Eire are widespread within the movie world — which fortunately for moviegoers means they are often just about transported there immediately.

Try What a Woman Needs or Notting Hill to really feel such as you’re in London or Fabricated from Honor for a visit to Scotland. If summer season love is your dream style, watch Letters to Juliet or Roman Vacation for an escape to Italy.

Scroll all the way down to see all of Us Weekly’s prime picks for the most effective motion pictures to quench your wanderlust for a European trip this summer season: