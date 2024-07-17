Movie armorer seeks dismissal of her conviction or new trial in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A film armorer has requested a decide to dismiss her involuntary manslaughter conviction or convene a brand new trial within the capturing demise of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin, alleging suppression of proof and misconduct by the prosecution.

In a court docket submitting Tuesday, protection counsel for armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed argued her case must be reconsidered as a result of prosecutors did not share proof which may have been exculpatory.

Choose Mary Marlowe Sommer final week introduced Baldwin’s trial to a sudden and beautiful finish based mostly on misconduct of police and prosecutors over the withholding of proof from the protection within the 2021 capturing of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie “Rust.”

“This court docket said on July 12 that the integrity of the judicial system demanded that the court docket dismiss Mr. Baldwin’s case with prejudice,” mentioned protection legal professional Jason Bowles within the new court docket submitting. “How can or not it’s any completely different with Ms. Gutierrez-Reed’s case, with this confirmed litany of significant discovery abuses?”

Kari Morrissey — lead prosecutor in each the Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed circumstances — mentioned her written response can be filed in court docket subsequent week, declining additional remark.

The case-ending proof at Baldwin’s trial was ammunition that was introduced into the sheriff’s workplace in March by a person who mentioned it could possibly be associated to Hutchins’ killing. Prosecutors mentioned they deemed the ammo unrelated and unimportant, whereas Baldwin’s legal professionals alleged they “buried” it and filed a movement to dismiss the case.

Gutierrez-Reed was convicted by a jury in March in a trial overseen by Choose Marlowe Sommer, who later assigned the utmost 18-month penalty. Gutierrez-Reed already has an attraction pending in a better court docket on the involuntary manslaughter conviction.

Prosecutors blamed Gutierrez-Reed for unwittingly bringing dwell ammunition onto the set of “Rust,” the place it was expressly prohibited, and for failing to comply with fundamental gun security protocols.

She was acquitted at trial of allegations she tampered with proof within the “Rust” investigation. She additionally has pleaded not responsible to a separate felony cost that she allegedly carried a gun right into a bar in Santa Fe, New Mexico, the place firearms are prohibited.

Baldwin, the lead actor and co-producer for “Rust,” was pointing a gun at Hutchins throughout a rehearsal on a film set outdoors Santa Fe in October 2021 when the revolver went off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.