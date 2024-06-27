Moves for Rob Dillingham, Terrence Shannon Jr. get high praise

With few choices for bettering their roster on the free agent market, the Timberwolves made a splash within the first spherical of the NBA Draft on Wednesday night time, buying and selling away a 2031 unprotected first spherical choose and a protected 2030 choose swap to the Spurs to amass level guard Rob Dillingham.

Later they added Illinois guard and extremely environment friendly scorer Terrence Shannon Jr. with the No. 27 choose general. In what could be a change for Wolves followers used to nationwide media befuddlement at draft day selections — Tim Connelly’s strikes elicited close to common reward. Here is a sampling of the evaluation.

ESPN.com

Jonathan Givony rated the Wolves commerce for Dillingham as among the finest strikes of the night time:

“The Timberwolves made essentially the most aggressive transfer of Spherical 1 by buying and selling into the No. 8 spot to draft Dillingham. With starter Mike Conley turning 37 years outdated, president of basketball operations Tim Connelly knew he wanted to be aggressive find the veteran level guard’s successor. With Dillingham, Connelly has his personal model of Kyrie Irving, who knocked the Timberwolves out of the playoffs within the Western Convention finals.

Dillingham is lightning in a bottle, rating not solely as among the finest scorers on this draft class already as a freshman, but in addition as an underrated passer who brings actual creativity passing off a dwell dribble, a ability that he can proceed to hone as his professional profession strikes ahead. The very fact he confirmed he can play off the ball, making 44% of his 3-pointers this season, will assist him function alongside a budding famous person in Anthony Edwards.

His greatest weak spot, his protection, might be negated to an extent with NBA Defensive Participant of the 12 months Rudy Gobert behind him.”

In the identical story, reporter Kevin Pelton mentioned the Wolves’ transfer was one of the best by a possible title contender heading into subsequent season.

“We’ll see how effectively giving up a swap in 2030 and an unprotected choose in 2031 will work out for the Timberwolves, however unquestionably Rob Dillingham is essentially the most proficient participant any title contender added on draft night time, and I feel he may help them off the bench as a rookie.

The Ringer

Kevin O’Connor was effusive in his reward for Connelly and the Wolves.

“After dropping to the Dallas Mavericks, the Timberwolves knew they badly wanted so as to add extra shot creation earlier than subsequent season, and Dillingham is one of the best shot creator in all the class. He is a shifty presence and is able to firing jumpers from anyplace. Anthony Edwards alone turned a must-watch participant in the course of the playoffs. Pair him with Dillingham, they usually might be completely electrical. The Kentucky guard is not only a bucket getter. As a freshman, he started growing his playmaking, one thing that did not occur earlier than, when he was with Extra time Elite or Donda Academy. And what’s Dillingham finest at as a passer? Throwing lobs. That is excellent news for Rudy Gobert.

“Oh, by the way in which: The Wolves additionally used the no. 27 choose on Terrence Shannon Jr., who averaged 23 factors at Illinois this previous season and is a relentless downhill attacker. Shannon will present extra creation off Minnesota’s bench, and along with his toned 220-pound body and 6-foot-9 wingspan, he is displayed flashes of super-versatile protection. There’s an opportunity that each will instantly be plugged into the Wolves’ rotation.”

Yahoo Sports activities

Dillingham (B): Dillingham is likely one of the finest guards with the ball in his fingers and might get downhill and put stress on the rim. There is no doubt that he’ll be electrical in Minnesota, however his dimension at 6-foot-2, 164 kilos, is regarding for a lead guard within the NBA.

Shannon Jr. (A): Shannon is a three-level scorer who has improved his 3-point shot over the course of his school profession, ending his senior season at Illinois capturing 36.2% from deep. He is an older, skilled guard at 23 who can are available in straight away and contribute for Minnesota.”

Sports activities Illustrated

Dillingham (B): The Timberwolves shocked everybody in buying and selling as much as No. 8 to nab Dillingham, who could be one of the best offensive participant within the draft. For a similar causes Dillingham would’ve labored with Wembanyama, he’ll doubtless see success in Minnesota. However it’s a barely bizarre match for a workforce desirous to win as early as subsequent season.

Shannon (B+): Shannon Jr. was one of many oldest gamers within the draft, however presents the Wolves a go-to choice in 12 months 1.

CBS Sports activities

Dillingham (B): It is a actually high-risk, high-reward choose for Minnesota, which traded for the choose in the course of the draft from the Spurs. Dillingham is a dynamic offensive expertise however comes with questions, significantly about his dimension and protection. He was rated within the backside 1% for a lot of the season as a defender — till he fell to the 0% by the top of it. The issues he can do with a basketball can’t be taught, however he must get his physique to an NBA stage. However it’s price noting that he makes loads of sense as a secondary creator subsequent to Anthony Edwards, one of many true rising stars of the league.

Shannon Jr. (B+): He was among the finest gamers in school basketball final 12 months however might want to adapt to an enormous change in position in spite of everything his freedom. However the offensive burst he brings to the desk is actual, and he’s an NBA participant proper now. The shot might want to maintain up, however the expertise is there and so is the polish.

Fox Sports activities:

Cumulative grade (A+): Tim Connelly is at it once more, reeling in a pair of splash guards to assist Anthony Edwards on the perimeter. To commerce with San Antonio for the eighth choose and solely hand over a 2031 unprotected first-round choose and a top-1 protected 2030 choose swap is a pleasant transfer. Who is aware of what these picks might be price in six years? The transfer puzzled me with the Spurs. Dillingham shot 44% from 3-point vary and was a blur in transition with a wide range of offensive expertise in his lone 12 months at Kentucky below John Calipari, averaging over 15 factors per sport. Shannon, who was discovered not responsible of rape final week and was introduced into a extremely brutal scenario that unfairly damage his popularity, landed with Minnesota on the finish of the primary spherical, which was a steal as a result of he was pretty much as good as any guard in school basketball this previous 12 months, averaging 23 factors per sport.