Mountain View Buffalos Stay Undefeated, Defeat Worland Warriors 35-5

MVHS soccer picture from their 7 on 7 drills in Inexperienced River. SweetwaterNOW picture by Jayson Klepper

MOUNTAIN VIEW — The highest-ranked Mountain View Buffalos prolonged their undefeated season on Friday evening, defeating the fifth-ranked Worland Warriors 35-5 in a dominating efficiency. The Buffalos set the tone early and by no means seemed again, enhancing to 7-0 and reinforcing their place because the workforce to beat in Wyoming 2A soccer.

Mountain View struck first on a 13-yard landing cross from quarterback Justus Platts to receiver Isac Linford with 10:03 left within the first quarter. Lower than 5 minutes later, Platts discovered the top zone once more, this time along with his legs, working in a 2-yard landing to increase the result in 14-0.

The Buffalos’ protection made a press release shortly after, as Landon Solaas delivered a strip sack, giving Mountain View prime discipline place on the Warriors’ 30-yard line. Nevertheless, regardless of the good alternative, Mountain View’s drive stalled, and a wind-affected discipline purpose try sailed extensive, returning the ball to Worland.

Commercial – Story continues beneath…

Worland struggled offensively, and a penalty backed them deep into their very own territory. The Buffalos capitalized after they pressured a fumble ultimately zone and recovered it for a defensive landing, stretching the result in 21-0 with simply over two minutes remaining within the first quarter.

Worland lastly obtained on the board on the ultimate play of the quarter after Mountain View was flagged for intentional grounding in their very own finish zone, leading to a security and making the rating 21-2 heading into the second quarter.

Mountain View continued its dominance within the second quarter, as Platts broke free for a 26-yard speeding landing giving the Buffalos a 28-2 lead at halftime.

Each defenses tightened up within the second half, however Platts and Linford linked once more for his or her second landing of the sport, a 10-yard strike with underneath a minute left within the third quarter. The rating made it 35-2 heading into the ultimate quarter.

Worland managed so as to add a discipline purpose within the fourth, nevertheless it was removed from sufficient as Mountain View’s protection remained stout, closing out the sport with a 35-5 victory.

Platts led the Buffalos’ offense with 16 carries for 53 yards and two speeding touchdowns. By means of the air, he accomplished 15 of twenty-two passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns. Brendon Walker contributed 32 yards on 10 carries, whereas Levi Jones added 19 yards on 5 carries.

Within the passing sport, Kolby Roitz made 5 catches for 99 yards, whereas Linford had 4 catches for 55 yards and two touchdowns. Brockton Walker chipped in with 4 receptions for 62 yards.

TRN Media’s Participant of the Recreation was Isac Linford, who not solely had two landing receptions but in addition contributed key performs to assist the Buffalos’ protection stifle the Warriors all through the competition, serving to maintain Worland to simply 31 yards passing.