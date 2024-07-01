Motorsport Racing Game Racino Joins Magic Eden To Launch An NFT Collection

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

Racino, an final motorsport racing administration platform, has partnered with Magic Eden, a non-fungible token market platform, to launch a non-fungible token assortment. On this article, we will share extra particulars about this now extremely anticipated non-fungible token challenge.

Racino Faucets Magic Eden For An NFT Assortment

In an announcement made earlier this week, Racino confirmed partnering with Magic Eden NFT market to launch a brand new non-fungible token assortment. This now much-awaited non-fungible token assortment is slated to mint this Friday, June 28, 2024. Will probably be powered by Polygon, an Ethereum scaling blockchain community.

Launched in September 2021, Magic Eden is a peer-to-peer market platform for buying and selling non-fungible tokens to purchase, promote, and mint NFTs on Solana. For the previous three years, Magic Eden has quickly grown to assist different blockchain networks, together with Ethereum, Polygon, Base and Bitcoin.

Magic Eden additionally options different crypto-related merchandise, together with a crypto pockets and Launchpad, a service that permits creators to launch and mint NFT collections on the Magic Eden web site as an alternative of internet hosting them on their infrastructure. This product is specifically designed to help creators in efficiently minting their collections.

However, Racino is an revolutionary multiplayer racing administration and simulation gaming platform set to redefine the panorama of digital motorsports. The racing gaming platform allows motorsports lovers to handle, race, and compete in thrilling racing occasions.

Racino is famend for its very important gaming options, together with digital possession, which provides gamers unique rights to digital collectibles like vehicles, liveries, and driver cosmetics and elevated multiplayer, which brings a definite multiplayer expertise to the browser, connects gamers throughout the globe to construct their racing empires and strategize them in opposition to associates and foes alike.

Racino X Magic Eden NFT Assortment Overview

Below the brand new integration, Racino anticipates leveraging Magic Eden’s Launchpad performance to create a brand new non-fungible token assortment. This NFT assortment will characteristic a restricted version of two,000 NFTs hosted on the Polygon blockchain community. Racino x Magic Eden NFT assortment will launch this Friday at 1:00 PM EST for $149 per digital merchandise.

