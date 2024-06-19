Mother Iggy Price Outlook: MOTHER Plunges 7% As Traders Flock To This Solana Rival With Time Running Out

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Mom Iggy worth has plunged 7% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.13595 as of three:30 a.m. EST on a forty five% drop in buying and selling quantity to $41 million.

Mom Iggy Value Alerts A Rebound Inside The Bullish Pennant

The MOTHER worth has fallen beneath the 50 and 21 easy transferring averages, indicating intensive promoting strain. Furthermore, the transferring common cross formation helps the present bearish pattern, forcing the bulls to retreat to the decrease trendline of the bullish pennant shaped.

The pennant could present a platform for the bulls to regain management of the value and push the market to a brand new all-time excessive for MOTHER’s worth.

MOTHERUSD Evaluation(Supply: Dextools.io)

Mom Iggy has declined, dropping from $0.2022 on the higher trendline of the bullish pennant right down to a assist degree of $0.1307. Nevertheless, there are indicators of a possible rebound because the bulls have began to push the value upwards. If this momentum continues, it might drive the value above the SMAs and carry it previous the pennant.

Regardless of the downward pattern, the Relative Energy Index (RSI) is rebounding at 40, just under the midline of fifty. This implies the RSI might rally again as much as the 70 overbought degree.

Moreover, the Shifting Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator has crossed beneath the impartial degree, reinforcing the bearish sentiment. The blue common line crossing the sign line downward and the histogram turning crimson additional enhance the bears’ confidence.

MOTHER Value Bulls Could Regain Momentum

The bullish pennant sample might enhance the bullish momentum and push the value in direction of an all-time excessive of $0.2498. Moreover, if the value momentum surpasses the 50 SMA, it might assist the bulls push the value above the pennant as they purpose for a brand new all-time excessive at $0.3455.

Nevertheless, if the bears proceed the correction, they might ship the value to the $0.1296 assist degree beneath the decrease boundary of the bullish pennant. Continued downward strain could trigger an extra drop to $0.0717.

Sealana Presale Hurtles Previous $4 Million

As Mom Iggy merchants gear up for a bull rally, there’s additionally a rush to purchase the Sealana (SEAL) presale earlier than its official launch on June 25 at 6 p.m. UTC.

With over $4 million raised in its presale, Sealana goals to propel its charming seal mascot to the highest of Solana’s meme coin rating.

#Sealana has bought some massive information for y’all at present! 🦭🍻 After a protracted evening of consuming, doin’ American $SEAL issues 🇺🇸 and blacking out! 😵 He awakened with some actual psychological readability and made the decision that the #Presale‘s gonna finish on June twenty fifth at 6 pm UTC! ⏰ what that… pic.twitter.com/va7W8abVjb — Sealana (@Sealana_Token) June 6, 2024

Sealana is a chubby seal who spends all day at his pc, gaining weight as he snacks on chips and canned tuna. Obsessive about discovering the subsequent massive Solana meme coin, he’s all the time busy, together with his flippers typing away and his front room a large number.

Embracing an American patriotism theme, Sealana is attracting consideration from the Solana group and right-leaning buyers who assist former US president Donald Trump.

Looks as if @thenotoriousMMA didn’t like #Sealana asking why he was consuming whiskey on the #Roadhouse somewhat than preventing within the octagon…🥊 If solely he knew earlier than elevating his fists that Sealana was a 300lbs ex military $SEAL…🪖🦭 It is not going to be a good battle however nobody will… pic.twitter.com/L1TqztPiAX — Sealana (@Sealana_Token) June 10, 2024

Outstanding crypto analyst and YouTuber Cilinix Crypto, with over 63k subscribers, says that Sealana is among the many meme cash he has purchased this yr.

With about 11 days left earlier than the presale ends, potential buyers ought to waste no time securing their tokens earlier than the launch. $SEAL is out there for $0.022.

Purchase SEAL on the official web site right here utilizing ETH, USDT or a financial institution card.

