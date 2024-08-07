Most Trending Cryptos on Ethereum Chain Today – Cellframe Token, Ethena USDe, Neiro on ETH

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

Bitcoin post-halving predictions are at the moment being examined by market realities because the third quarter of the 12 months enters the second month. Traders had excessive hopes for a mega rally after the halving occasion, which was bolstered by the arrival of the BTC ETF. Nevertheless, the BTC worth has been pressured into a variety amidst an uneventful international financial outlook.

However the efficiency of BTC and ETH, the Ethereum community sports activities some tokens with distinctive worth motion within the final 24 hours. In the present day’s publish covers the high trending cryptocurrencies on the Ethereum chain and presents an summary of the worth information of every token.

Most Trending Cryptos on Ethereum Chain In the present day

Additionally, the crypto market is witnessing the rebirth of presale cryptos because the market awaits the subsequent apparent path and development. The presale providing of the 99Bitcoins token is likely one of the hottest applications within the class. This publish presents an summary of the 99Bitcoins presale because the platform hopes to spherical off this system on the sixth of August.

1. Cellframe Token (CELL)

Cellframe is a blockchain platform with a singular focus. It’s designed to make transferring digital belongings between blockchains safer and sooner. Moreover, it’s constructed to withstand assaults from highly effective quantum computer systems, that are the subsequent large factor in computing energy.

The CELL token powers this community. Nevertheless, its worth has but to see a lot motion these days. It’s solely gone up by 0.57% within the final 24 hours. This implies the full worth of all CELL tokens mixed is round $8.91 million.

Whereas CELL may not be making large headlines proper now, the know-how behind it’s promising. As quantum computing turns into a much bigger menace, blockchains like Cellframe might grow to be more and more vital. Subsequently, it’s a venture price watching, particularly in case you’re within the safety and way forward for blockchain know-how.

🔆 Whereas we’re wanting ahead to October’s BlockChain Life, let’s reminisce in regards to the April discussion board in Dubai.

Watch the interview with Alexey Yusupov, Cellframe’s Chief Enterprise Growth, which begins at 1:02:18 within the video: https://t.co/cnaaa97zXJ. Get pleasure from watching! — Cellframe Community (@cellframenet) July 26, 2024

That mentioned, investing in cryptocurrencies is dangerous. The worth of tokens can go up and down shortly. So, earlier than investing in CELL or another cryptocurrency, do your analysis and perceive the dangers concerned.

2. Ethena USDe (USDE)

Ethena is a singular platform aiming to create a digital greenback impartial of conventional banks. Their resolution is a cryptocurrency known as USDe, designed to be secure and never tied to the ups and downs of different cryptocurrencies.

USDe has been gaining traction, with its worth staying shut to at least one US greenback. A slight enhance in buying and selling quantity was seen, up 47.80% within the final 24 hours. This rising curiosity has pushed its market worth to $3.2 billion.

To purchase and promote USDe, you should use well-liked cryptocurrency exchanges like Bybit Bitget or decentralized platforms like Uniswap. Nevertheless, it’s important to do not forget that the cryptocurrency market may be unpredictable. Whereas USDe has proven stability to date, its worth can change.

Introducing USDe as reward bearing secure margin collateral with @Bybit_Official: As of August 2nd, all Bybit customers will be capable to earn as much as 20% APR, paid day by day, for merely holding USDe, or buying and selling derivatives with USDe collateral, in your Bybit accounts Particulars beneath: pic.twitter.com/BhGGTFTHlR — Ethena Labs (@ethena_labs) July 30, 2024

Because the world of finance continues to evolve, initiatives like Ethena are exploring progressive methods to make use of blockchain know-how. USDe is a major instance, providing a possible various to conventional banking methods.

3. Neiro on ETH (NEIRO)

Neiro (NEIRO) has burst onto the cryptocurrency scene with a stunning show of volatility. This newly minted meme coin, distinguished by its zero-tax, community-driven mannequin, has captured the creativeness of buyers and crypto fans alike.

Since its launch, NEIRO has exhibited extraordinary worth progress, with a staggering 49.14% surge in worth inside simply 24 hours. This fast ascent has propelled the token into the limelight, drawing comparisons to the sensational rise of Dogecoin. Because of this, NEIRO has swiftly amassed a market capitalization of $170.5 million, a testomony to the extraordinary investor curiosity.

Moreover, the provision of NEIRO on well-liked exchanges like LBank has additional fueled its momentum, offering accessible buying and selling choices for a broader viewers. This accessibility and the token’s meme-driven enchantment have contributed to its fast ascent within the rankings.

Nevertheless, it’s essential to method investments in meme cash with a excessive diploma of warning. The cryptocurrency market is notoriously unstable, and dramatic declines usually observe sudden worth spikes. NEIRO’s meteoric rise must be considered critically, because it’s important to conduct thorough analysis and contemplate the inherent dangers earlier than allocating capital.

Whereas NEIRO’s efficiency is undoubtedly fascinating, buyers should prioritize due diligence and threat administration. The cryptocurrency panorama is replete with examples of tokens that have fast progress adopted by equally swift collapses. Subsequently, a balanced perspective is important when navigating meme cash’ thrilling but unpredictable world.

What Would possibly Be The Subsequent High Trending Crypto

99Bitcoins presale has been one of many high trending crypto presales regardless of the uneven worth motion of the crypto market. Traders have dedicated over $2.6 million to the venture, and hundreds of holders are awaiting its launch.

In line with the replace on the venture’s web site, the 99BTC presale would formally shut on the sixth of August, making it the final probability for buyers to get entangled with the venture. The present bull market favors meme cryptos and different initiatives with little to no confirmed utility.

🚀 Necessary announcement! 🚀 We now have now reached the ultimate stage of the $99BTC presale! 🤯 Hurry and safe your tokens now earlier than the #Presale ends on the sixth of August at 9.30 AM UTC. Don’t miss out! 👉 https://t.co/9aJ5rE6jNB#99Bitcoins #BTC #Crypto #L2E pic.twitter.com/V742gsgnv9 — 99Bitcoins (@99BitcoinsHQ) July 31, 2024

Nevertheless, crypto market information reveals that initiatives with utility usually have longevity and are capable of enhance buyers’ probabilities of incomes substantial ROI in the long term. 99bitcoins is at the moment the pioneer of the Be taught-to-Earn initiative.

Because of the platform’s years of expertise within the crypto schooling sectors, it’s about to unleash a disruption within the schooling sector. With the Be taught-to-Earn program, buyers have an opportunity to revenue from studying in regards to the crypto business.

Whereas the educational program and expertise are a outstanding worth proposition, 99Bitcoins throws in some additional to extend the good thing about the platform. Holders of the 99BTC token are supplied unique entry to buying and selling alerts.

The 99BTC token is slated to launch on the eighth of August, and buyers can discover extra data on the venture’s official Twitter deal with. Additional particulars of find out how to take part within the presale can be found on the venture’s web site. Above all, buyers solely have six days to make the most of the provide, enhance their information of the crypto business, and revenue from their studying expertise.

Go to 99Bitcoins Presale

