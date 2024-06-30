Most Trending Cryptocurrencies on Polygon – Yield Guild Games, LOE, Kromatika

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The route of the crypto market continues to be largely unsure as the worth of BTC examined the $60k stage in the present day. Nonetheless, value motion up to now 24 hours has been fairly spectacular. Altcoins have seen a marginal value enhance, which has raised traders’ hopes of a attainable return of the altseason. However, main altcoins resembling Bitcoin are beginning to publish important value modifications.

The Polygon ecosystem tokens have proven spectacular resilience regardless of latest crypto market traits. Right this moment’s publish explores the market knowledge of the highest trending cryptocurrencies on the Polygon chain. It goals to offer traders with important details about the community and the token’s long-term potential.

Most Trending Cryptocurrencies on Polygon

Additional, the article offers a basic overview of the Mega Cube presale. The venture launched its presale just a few weeks again and has achieved outstanding success with the presale program. On the time of writing, it has reached $1.5 million, implying that it’s progressively reaching its goal. This text delves into essential particulars of the presale providing of the DICE token.

1. Yield Guild Video games (YGG)

Yield Guild Video games (YGG) is making waves in Web3 gaming. Because the world’s first and largest Web3 gaming guild, YGG presents a platform the place gamers can discover their group, uncover video games, and stage up collectively. Its mission is to turn out to be the main community-based consumer acquisition platform in Web3 gaming.

YGG stands out as a community of gaming guilds centered on web3 video games. It’s dedicated to offering alternatives for its members by initiatives like Superquests and the Guild Development Program (GAP). These applications allow members to construct their on-chain identification by an achievement-based popularity system.

In the meantime, the worth of YGG is $0.562. Over the past 24 hours, it has seen a buying and selling quantity of $69,565,675.51. Nonetheless, the token has skilled a -6.38% value decline within the earlier 24 hours and a -24.23% value decline over the previous week. Regardless of this, YGG maintains a market cap of $210,464,742 with a circulating provide of 380 million YGG.

Apparently, the buying and selling quantity of YGG has surged by 58.90% within the final 24 hours, signaling a latest rise in market exercise. This uptick in buying and selling quantity suggests rising curiosity and exercise across the token regardless of its latest value declines.

2. Legends of Elysium (LOE)

Legends of Elysium (LOE) is a singular play-and-earn fantasy venture that merges the worlds of card and board video games. This progressive recreation presents gamers an immersive expertise whereas leveraging non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to present precise possession over in-game belongings.

The sport stands out with its distinctive Stake & Borrow mechanism. NFT house owners can stake their belongings and earn annual proportion charges (APR), whereas different gamers can borrow these staked NFTs to be used of their decks. This function provides a layer of financial technique, permitting gamers to profit from their belongings even when not actively taking part in.

As well as, technique performs an important function in Legends of Elysium, with almost infinite prospects as a result of recreation’s board parts. Gamers can plan and modify their method based mostly on their hero’s race and sophistication, the boards they play on, and the NFT playing cards they use. This depth of technique makes the sport partaking and uniquely complicated.

In the meantime, the worth of Legends of Elysium (LOE) stands at $0.05897. The token has skilled a slight decline of 1.52% within the final 24 hours and a 7.51% drop over the previous week. Regardless of this, the circulating provide of twenty-two million LOE offers it a market cap of $1,289,861.

The buying and selling quantity for LOE up to now 24 hours is $172,540, a 5.20% enhance from the day prior to this. This rise in buying and selling exercise suggests rising curiosity and engagement available in the market.

3. Kromatika (KROM)

Kromatika, a decentralized trade (DEX) on Ethereum L1 and L2, is making waves within the cryptocurrency market. Based on November 15, 2021, Kromatika makes a speciality of restrict orders, swaps, perpetual buying and selling, and gasless swaps.

As well as, a key function of Kromatika is its MetaDEX Aggregator, which sources liquidity from varied decentralized exchanges (DEXes). This ensures that merchants get the quickest and most cost-effective routes for his or her swaps. Kromatika’s Absolutely Decentralized Restrict Orders (FELOs) provide no value slippage and resist Miner Extractable Worth (MEV) assaults. Merchants may earn LP charges on high of their restrict orders.

Kromatika has additionally partnered with ApolloX to supply perpetual buying and selling. With 72 crypto by-product pairs and as much as 100x leverage, the platform boasts meagre buying and selling charges in comparison with different DeFi opponents.

In the meantime, Kromatika’s token (KROM) is priced at $0.02644. Over the past 24 hours, its buying and selling quantity reached $147,811.10, marking an 11.39% value enhance. Over the previous seven days, the token’s value has risen by 3.63%. With a circulating provide of 82 million KROM, the market cap is $2,176,343.

🚀 Commerce $ZRO like a boss with @KromatikaFi restrict orders! 🚀 🎯 No slippage, no swap charges, no pesky bots. Simply pure buying and selling bliss! 😎 💰 Plus, earn LP charges on the aspect. Cha-ching! 💸 Commerce now: https://t.co/SA4qgW3lYp$KROM @LayerZero_Fndn @LayerZero_Labs https://t.co/2bbII9dE9C — Kromatika (@KromatikaFi) June 20, 2024

Concerning market efficiency, Kromatika has outperformed the worldwide cryptocurrency market, which has seen a downturn of -8.60%. It has additionally outperformed comparable cryptocurrencies within the Polygon Ecosystem, which have remained flat. The buying and selling quantity of KROM noticed a big enhance, reaching $146,705 within the final 24 hours—a 471.00% rise from the day prior to this, indicating a surge in market exercise.

What Would possibly Be The Subsequent High Trending Crypto

Mega Cube is a longtime on line casino model with customers worldwide. In response to data gathered from the venture’s web site, Mega Cube sees a median of 10,000 customers month-to-month who spend over $50 million on the platform.

The venture group just lately determined to develop the model’s operations to the blockchain surroundings, ensuing within the DICE presale launch. The DICE token is the native cryptocurrency of the Mega Cube platform, and on the time of writing, it’s supplied for $0.0825.

Nonetheless, urgency is vital because the token presale low cost for the present spherical ends in 5 days. Traders who miss out on the chance to purchase the token on the presale value is likely to be compelled to purchase greater when the venture formally takes off.

Total, DICE is positioned to turn out to be one of many high cryptos to look at available in the market. Furthermore, the established model behind the venture and the on line casino platform’s confirmed monitor file give it the sting over present gamers available in the market.

An added benefit of taking part within the DICE presale is that it qualifies early traders for the upcoming DICE airdrop. The venture earmarks over $2 million value of DICE tokens to be distributed to presale individuals.

The venture’s presale web page shares detailed data on how the airdrop could be distributed. Equally, the venture often posts important details about the presale, launch plan, and different important particulars on its official Twitter deal with.

