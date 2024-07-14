Most Trending Cryptocurrencies on Polygon – Versus-X, Peri Finance Token, Genius AI

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

Regardless of the persistent BTC sell-off by the German authorities, which kicked off a number of days again, Institutional traders are throwing their weight behind the large cryptocurrencies. Within the final 24 hours, Bitcoin’s ETF has seen an influx of over $143 million, the best it has recorded in a month.

The rising influx of funds into BTC ETF signifies rising investor confidence within the crypto market. Along with the fund’s influx, some prime trending cryptocurrencies on Polygon and different networks additionally sign the potential of impending restoration. This publish examines the market information of those crypto tokens.

Most Trending Cryptocurrencies on Polygon

Additionally included in right this moment’s publish is the final overview of the Mega Cube presale. The mission’s presale funding has crossed the $1.6 million mark and is on observe to attaining its goal for this spherical. Under is a abstract of all that the mission entails and the best way to take part within the presale.

1. Versus-X (VSX)

Versus-X (VSX), a ability gaming ecosystem token, is among the prime trending cryptocurrencies on Polygon right this moment. Within the final 24 hours, Versus-X has skilled a notable worth surge, making it probably the most visited tokens on a number of platforms. Versus-X focuses on PvP and single wagering on skill-based video games. Initially, it presents sensible sports activities and racing video games, with plans to broaden into numerous aggressive video games. The founding workforce has over 20 years of expertise within the conventional video games business, making Versus-X well-positioned to use the quickly rising ability gaming market.

In the meantime, the worth of VSX is $0.04482, with a 24-hour buying and selling quantity of $171,676. This marks a 13.86% enhance within the final 24 hours and a 73.48% enhance over the previous seven days. With a circulating provide of 29 million VSX, the market cap stands at $1,318,708.

Previously week, VSX has outperformed the worldwide cryptocurrency market, down by 10.60%. It has additionally outperformed related Polygon Ecosystem cryptocurrencies, which have seen no important change.

Moreover, VSX tokens might be traded on each centralized and decentralized exchanges. The most well-liked alternate for VSX is MEXC, the place the VSX/USDT buying and selling pair had a quantity of $125,043 within the final 24 hours. Different exchanges embody Gate.io and Uniswap V3 (Polygon).

At Versus-X, we’re all the time considering forward with thrilling surprises in retailer. We’re thrilled to indicate you one thing secret: The Versus-X soccer stadium 🏟️⚽ This enviornment will comprise a number of sport modes and an unparalleled ambiance! Bounce on the pitch, Rookies. pic.twitter.com/3bTx1ld8rW — Versus-X (@PlayVersus_X) July 5, 2024

Furthermore, the buying and selling quantity for VSX has elevated by 63.80% from the day past, indicating an increase in market exercise. Versus-X’s sturdy market efficiency and growing buying and selling quantity spotlight its potential within the rising ability gaming market. The workforce’s in depth business expertise and strategic market positioning counsel that Versus-X is promising.

2. Peri Finance Token (PERI)

PERI Finance, a decentralized cross-chain artificial issuance and derivatives alternate protocol, is making headlines within the crypto world. It presents limitless liquidity on the Polkadot community and lets customers entry conventional monetary merchandise and crypto property. Not like many DeFi initiatives on Ethereum, it avoids issues like excessive GAS charges, gradual transactions, entrance working, and flash mortgage assaults utilizing Layer2 with OVM (Optimistic Digital Machine).

Proper now, PERI is priced at $0.05997. Within the final 24 hours, the token’s worth jumped by 26.66%; over the previous week, it has risen by 59.83%. Furthermore, its market cap is $807,756, and there are 14 million PERI in circulation.

Previously 24 hours, PERI Finance noticed a buying and selling quantity of $67,423.89, a 269.00% enhance from the day past. This implies extra persons are shopping for and promoting PERI, growing curiosity.

Moreover, PERI is traded on each decentralized and centralized exchanges. The most well-liked alternate is Uniswap V2 (Ethereum), the place the PERI/WETH buying and selling pair had a buying and selling quantity of $3,773.84 within the final 24 hours. Different locations the place you may commerce PERI embody Gate.io and Quickswap.

Unlock rewards by staking your PERI! 🚀💰 Head to 🌐 https://t.co/AvHAoX1BFl and benefit from the 24.14% APY 😍🔥 Do not miss out on potential positive aspects! #PERI #Staking #LetsPynths pic.twitter.com/Vrcr0MBOHI — PERI Finance (@PERIfinance) July 4, 2024

PERI Finance’s worth has surged by 59.80% within the final seven days, which is spectacular contemplating the worldwide cryptocurrency market dropped by 8.00% in the identical interval. PERI can be doing higher than related cryptocurrencies within the Polygon Ecosystem, which has but to see important motion.

3. Genius AI (GNUS)

GENIUS AI (GNUS) combines federated studying and decentralized GPU mining to create a safe, distributed, and privacy-preserving AI/ML community. Its token might be traded on EVM and different public networks as a multi-chain mission.

Right now, GENIUS AI (GNUS) is priced at $2.65. Over the previous 24 hours, the token’s buying and selling quantity reached $124,710, reflecting a 1.92% enhance in worth. Nevertheless, over the previous seven days, the token’s worth has declined by 18.46%.

Over the past week, GNUS has skilled a big decline of 18.40%, underperforming in comparison with the worldwide cryptocurrency market, which is down by 7.90%. Additionally, it lags behind related cryptocurrencies within the Polygon Ecosystem, which has but to see important motion.

Moreover, pGNUS tokens can be found on each decentralized and centralized exchanges. The most well-liked platform for purchasing and buying and selling GENIUS AI is Uniswap V3 (Ethereum), the place the GNUS/WETH buying and selling pair recorded a quantity of $7,435.31 within the final 24 hours.

Different exchanges the place GNUS is traded embody Uniswap V2 (Ethereum) and BitMart. The 24-hour buying and selling quantity for GNUS is $124,738, representing a 1.40% lower from the day past. This drop alerts a current decline in token market exercise.

What May Be The Subsequent High Trending Crypto

The Mega Cube presale is approaching the $2 million goal for this spherical. As of press time, the mission has raised over $1.6 million, cementing its outlook towards a profitable run. Along with gaining traders’ curiosity, the Mega Cube mission can be witnessing an growing variety of followers throughout its social media platform.

The rising consideration signifies that it has an opportunity of success, whatever the bearish sentiment within the crypto market. One issue that distinguishes the Mega Cube token from nearly all of crypto initiatives on presale is the sector it targets.

Haven’t purchased $DICE but? Observe the hyperlink under to purchase in a number of straightforward steps – not satisfied, view our causes under ⤵️ BUY $DICE HERE: https://t.co/E5WFsXQhfQ Present Worth: 1 $DICE = $0.0825 🚀 Right here’s why $DICE is ready to turn out to be the main GameFi token, outpacing all… pic.twitter.com/wI2jy30ntr — Mega Cube On line casino (@megadice) June 28, 2024

The Mega Cube model is a longtime supplier of on-line on line casino providers with a confirmed observe document of customers and revenue. In accordance with the knowledge obtained from the mission’s web site, Mega Cube boasts hundreds of month-to-month customers. With that, it’s laborious to argue that the workforce behind the mission is competent sufficient to ship on their promise.

One other fascinating growth coming from the Mega Cube mission is the rising variety of stacked Cube tokens on the platform. Presently, there are 3 million staked Cube tokens on the platform. The mission permits presale individuals to stake their tokens forward of the mission’s launch to extend their probability of incomes extra from the asset.

Different advantages of early participation within the Mega Cube mission embody the proposed airdrop. The Mega Cube Airdrop has roughly $2.25 million price of Cube Tokens earmarked for traders. The date and particulars of the airdrop, in addition to different important details about the token’s presale providing, are featured on the mission’s web site. Traders can even discover further info on the Mega Cube Twitter deal with.

Go to Mega Cube Presale

