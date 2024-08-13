Most Shocking TV Exits of 2024 So Far: AJLT, General Hospital and More

It’s by no means simple for followers to unexpectedly say goodbye to their favourite characters — and 2024 has featured an inflow of surprising departures from our TV screens.

In January, viewers realized that Josh Stewart wouldn’t be reprising his function as William LaMontagne Jr on Prison Minds: Evolution. Stewart introduced the function of JJ’s (A. J. Cook dinner) husband to life on the OG Prison Minds present earlier than coming over to the revival.

“[S]adly, my days of taking part in Will LaMontagne Jr. are over,” Stewart wrote through X in response to a query about his future on the present. “You guys have been the very best.”

Prison Minds, which aired from 2005 to 2020, adopted a bunch of profilers who work for the FBI’s Behavioral Evaluation Unit searching down serial killers. Through the years, the drama noticed a number of stunning exits together with Mandy Patinkin, Thomas Gibson and Lola Glaudini. The revival introduced again unique sequence actors Joe Mantegna, Cook dinner, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster.

One month after Stewart’s announcement, NBC introduced that Sam Waterston was stepping down from his function as D.A. Jack McCoy on Regulation & Order.

“The time has come for me to maneuver on and take Jack McCoy with me. There’s disappointment in leaving, however I’m simply too interested by what’s subsequent,” Waterston stated in a February assertion. “An actor doesn’t need to let himself get too comfy. I’m extra grateful to you than I can say. Regulation & Order’s persevering with and wonderful future, together with its astounding comeback, is all because of you and to Dick Wolf, however for whose imaginative and prescient, persistence, perseverance, and distinctive mixture of inventive and enterprise abilities, none of this could have occurred. I really feel very blessed. I hope to see you all on the flip facet.”

Maintain scrolling for extra surprising TV exits from 2024: