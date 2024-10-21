Mortgage Lending Criteria – Loan Underwriter Reveals Insider Secrets

Writer

David Z Griffiths

Revealed

August 4, 2011

Phrase depend

449

Each UK Financial institution and Constructing Society has it is personal Mortgage and or Remortgage Lending standards, although the essential ideas are the identical. Though I’ve labored within the trade for over 20 years right this moment I’ll reveal the secrets and techniques of the Banks’ lending selections.

First off let’s lay some floor guidelines for issues they can’t decline you for.

Your mortgage software can’t be declined based mostly on whether or not you might be male or feminine. In the event you see the automotive insurance coverage advert for “Sheila’s” or “Diamond” which solely settle for girl drivers nicely that is not allowed within the mortgage market.

Secondly you can’t be declined based mostly on race, creed or color. Lastly non secular beliefs and disabilities you may need are additionally unable for use as causes to show down purposes.

One frequent criterion you should fill, and it is because of UK contract regulation slightly than lending coverage, is you need to be over 18 years of age.

Proper, now some commerce secrets and techniques.

Lenders look on cash like it’s their inventory, the identical as a store proprietor does. Every lender may have a sure amount of cash to lend and when it is gone it is gone. They “purchase” cash on the cash markets at a sure share worth above the Financial institution of England (BoE) base fee.

Then lend it to the general public at the next fee and as with all different type of inventory the distinction between the shopping for and promoting worth minus their overheads equals the earnings.

If they’ve cash out there at a fantastic fee then they are often very choosy who they lend it to, and can set excessive requirements of credit score historical past and the quantity of deposit required.

If the speed is just not so good then individuals with glorious credit score and excessive incomes can simply get a greater deal elsewhere. Although individuals whose credit standing is just not so good can’t be so choosey and if it is the one mortgage they will get they’ll nonetheless be glad to take it.

Lenders seeking to aggressively improve their market share may have a neater standards as of their eagerness to get extra new prospects forces them to simply accept individuals who might be turned personal elsewhere.

Keep in mind every time you apply the lender will do a credit score search and this leaves a “footprint” in your credit score historical past that might be seen each time one other lender does a search. So, too many searches in fast succession might be dangerous. The lender might be nervous why you’ve gotten utilized at so many different banks and clearly turned down.

Converse to one in all our brokers if you’re involved about your historical past as they will counsel one of the best lenders to your credit score profile.