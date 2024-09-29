Mormon Wives’ Jessi Says It’s Possible Zac Lied to Jen About Ben Affleck

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jessi Ngatikaura thinks it’s doable Zac Affleck may have lied to his spouse, Jen Affleck, about his relationship with Ben Affleck.

Whereas discussing hypothesis that Jen, 25, and her husband aren’t associated to Ben, 52, Jessi admitted, “I don’t know if that is true.”

“However I’ll say that I may see a world the place Zac informed her that, and she or he believed it as a result of why wouldn’t you?” Jessi, 32, stated on the Friday, September 27, episode of Scheana Shay’s “Scheananigans” podcast. “I don’t assume Jen would lie about that. I actually don’t, however perhaps he may. I imply, we’ve seen somewhat little bit of how he will be.”

She continued, “But in addition perhaps Ben Affleck’s group’s like, ‘We would like nothing to do with you guys.’ So let’s dig and, like, plant this story as a result of Zac is trying somewhat unhealthy.”

After casting was introduced for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Jessi recalled Jen gaining consideration due to her relation to Ben. (Jen defined within the present that Zac’s dad, David Affleck, is second cousins with Ben.)

The Hulu sequence additionally leaned into the connection, writing out Jen’s final title throughout scenes — whereas different forged members, together with Jessi, had been solely labeled by their first names.

“On the present they had been like, Jen Affleck, each scene,” Jessi stated. “Everybody else was similar to, ‘Jessi, 31.’ I’m like, ‘You could possibly have left my age out, however cool.’ It’s simply humorous as a result of like, I feel they made the final title such a factor.”

For the reason that sequence dropped earlier this month, experiences have surfaced that Jen and Zac aren’t associated to Ben. Jen, who grew to become related to the A-lister after marrying Zac in 2019, revealed completely to Us Weekly that they’ve by no means crossed paths.

“We’ve by no means met him,” she stated earlier this month. “Zac’s dad has, a very long time in the past.”

Regardless of not assembly Ben but, Jen expressed his need to attach with him within the close to future. “Hopefully we meet him someday quickly as a result of we’re household,” Jen stated, whereas costar Mikayla Matthews joked there shall be “a household rekindling coming.”

Jen went on to name herself the “new Jenny from The Block,” referring to Ben’s estranged spouse, Jennifer Lopez. “That’s me, child,” Jen joked. “Final Jen standing. That’s me.”

Apart from the Ben drama, Zac and Jen’s relationship on the Hulu sequence raised eyebrows — notably throughout one episode of the Hulu sequence the place he threatened to finish their marriage after she went to a Chippendales present together with her costars in Las Vegas.

“I might say that you simply guys simply noticed somewhat snippet of it on the present. [Zac and Jen] had been a dynamic we had been acquainted with all all through filming. So it wasn’t the primary time we spoke up about how we felt about it,” Jessi shared in Us’ newest cowl story. “I might say it was simply the straw that broke the camel’s again, which is why you noticed me and Demi [Engemann] specifically actually voicing our opinions as a result of it wasn’t the primary time.”