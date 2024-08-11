Morgan Wallen Hits Las Vegas Stage Flanked by Tom Brady and Mike Tyson

Morgan Wallen was escorted to the stage by Tom Brady and Mike Tyson throughout his Las Vegas live performance on Friday, August 9.

A video performed for followers forward of the present shared by way of X on Saturday, August 10, confirmed Wallen, 31, assembly up with Brady, 47, and Tyson, 58. The singer exchanged a hug with the seven-time Tremendous Bowl champion and shook the boxing legend’s hand.

Wallen, flanked by Brady and Tyson, walked by Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium towards the stage to carry out the newest live performance in his ongoing One Night time at a Time World Tour. Wallen, who appeared energized and excited to carry out within the footage, wore a Max Crosby Raiders jersey, representing the defensive finish for the Las Vegas NFL workforce. Whereas Tyson dressed merely in all black, Brady, wore a black t-shirt, white pants and a black Raiders baseball cap.

Within the footage, the “Whiskey Glasses” singer hugged Brady another time earlier than working onto the stage. Brady is at present on monitor to buy a ten% stake within the NFL workforce and provided proprietor Mark Davis $175 million for the share final fall.

Associated: Morgan Wallen’s Ups and Downs Via the Years

Morgan Wallen has turn out to be the unhealthy boy of nation music after going through a collection of scandals all through his profession. The “Whiskey Glasses” singer received his begin on season 6 of The Voice in 2014, the place he was a member of Adam Levine’s workforce however received knocked out throughout the playoffs. Two years after his look […]

Wallen’s newest walkout comes after a concertgoer was arrested for making “terroristic threats” in opposition to Kansas Metropolis Chiefs gamers forward of the musician’s Friday, August 3, live performance at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas Metropolis.

Wallen, who wore a Chiefs jersey for the event, was walked to the stage that evening by Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, the respective tight finish and quarterback for the Chiefs.

Thank You! You’ve got efficiently subscribed.

In accordance with a press release from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Workplace, the attendee shared by way of social media his plans to “shoot people, who had been members of the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs group” and who can be attending the live performance. In consequence, the present was delayed by 40 minutes as Kansas Metropolis police looked for and arrested the person, who faces a Class E felony with a set $15,000 bond.

Associated: Full Checklist of ACM Awards 2024 Nominees and Winners

John Shearer/Getty Photographs for ACM The 59th Academy of Nation Music Awards honored the most important names in nation music. The award present returned to the Ford Middle in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday, Could 16. Reba McEntire took on emcee duties for the festivities. Along with internet hosting, McEntire, who has gained 16 ACMs in her […]

Wallen made headlines earlier this 12 months when he was arrested in Nashville, shortly after kicking off the 2024 leg of his tour in April. Us Weekly confirmed that Wallen was arrested after he allegedly threw a chair from the roof of Chief’s, a bar owned by fellow nation star Eric Church; Wallen was charged with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

“I didn’t really feel proper publicly checking in till I made amends with some people,” Wallen wrote by way of X in April after his arrest. “I’ve touched base with Nashville regulation enforcement, my household and the great individuals at Chief’s. I’m not happy with my habits, and I settle for duty.”