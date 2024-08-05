Morgan Wallen Concert At Arrowhead Stadium Delayed After Man Makes Alleged Terroristic Threat

KANSAS CITY (CelebrityAccess) — A person in Kansas Metropolis is going through a legal cost after threatening to shoot two skilled soccer gamers throughout a Morgan Wallen live performance at GEHA Discipline at Arrowhead Stadium Friday evening.

Based on the Kansas Metropolis Star, the person, recognized as Aaron Brown of Winchester, Illinois, is going through a felony rely making a terroristic menace.

The person was alleged to have made the menace on social media earlier than the live performance, alerting authorities to the potential menace in opposition to two members of the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs on the massive public occasion.

Whereas the names of the gamers that have been allegedly focused within the publish weren’t disclosed, Chiefs gamers Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones, and Travis Kelce, have been in attendance on the present, the Star reported.

The beginning of the live performance was delayed for 40 minutes whereas police searched the venue for Brown, the place he was finally positioned and detained by public security officers.

Based on the Star, Brown instructed police that he meant no hurt and didn’t imagine anybody would learn the posted menace he was alleged to have made.

Brown may resist 4 years in jail or a superb of as much as $10,000 if discovered responsible.