Morgan Wallen cancels Friday night concert in Tampa, reschedules for October

TAMPA, Fla. — Morgan Wallen cancels the second present of his “One Night time at a Time” tour in Tampa on Friday.

In a submit on X, previously often called Twitter, Wallen stated, “I hate to reschedule reveals however I powered by being sick in Tampa final evening, and sadly awoke feeling means worse at present.”

The present is now rescheduled for Oct. 4.

I hate to reschedule reveals however I powered by being sick in Tampa final evening, and sadly awoke feeling means worse at present. I’d not offer you guys wherever close to 100% tonight and consequently, I would like to maneuver tonight’s Tampa present to Oct. 4 and subsequent week’s Charlotte reveals… — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) July 12, 2024

Simply hours later,Jelly Roll introduced he could be enjoying at Dallas Bull Friday evening at 7 p.m. in lieu of his canceled efficiency. The present was free for these with tickets to the canceled present. It was first come, first serve.