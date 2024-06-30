Morgan Freeman Criticizes TikTok “Scam” Using AI Version of His Voice

Morgan Freeman is the most recent star to talk publicly about alleged makes an attempt to copy celebrities’ voices utilizing AI.

The Oscar-winning actor, who is thought for his voiceover work, took to social media Friday to precise his appreciation for followers who’ve notified him about AI-generated imitations of his voice.

“Thanks to my unimaginable followers on your vigilance and help in calling out the unauthorized use of an A.I. voice imitating me,” Freeman posted to X (previously Twitter) on Friday. “Your dedication helps authenticity and integrity stay paramount. Grateful.” Hashtags on his publish included “rip-off” and “IdentityProtection.”

Based on media experiences, a TikTok consumer describing herself as Freeman’s niece had not too long ago posted movies to the platform that allegedly characteristic narration from an AI-generated model of the actor’s voice.

Freeman’s professional voice work consists of narrating the movie March of the Penguins and the Netflix sequence Life on Our Planet, along with serving because the voice of CBS Information.

Freeman’s publish follows Scarlett Johansson having threatened authorized motion final month towards OpenAI for allegedly copying and imitating her voice after she declined to license it to the corporate. In an announcement on the time, Johansson mentioned that after she turned down OpenAI’s request to be a voice known as “Sky” for its AI system, the corporate based by Sam Altman then mimicked her voice.

“After I heard the launched demo, I used to be shocked, angered and in disbelief that Mr. Altman would pursue a voice that sounded so eerily just like mine that my closest mates and information shops couldn’t inform the distinction,” her assertion learn.