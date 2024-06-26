More than 60 ice cream products recalled over possible listeria contamination : NPR

toggle caption Chipwich / Jeni’s Ice Lotions / Hershey’s Ice Cream

As thousands and thousands of People attempt to calm down through the document summer time warmth, a Maryland-based meals producer is recalling a number of manufacturers of ice cream merchandise offered nationwide which will have been contaminated with listeria, a probably deadly micro organism.

The checklist of greater than 60 affected merchandise made by Completely Cool Inc. of Owings Mills, Md., consists of manufacturers corresponding to Hershey’s, Pleasant’s, Chipwich and Jeni’s. Pints of ice cream and sorbet, in addition to ice cream desserts, sandwiches, cones and extra are probably tainted.

The Meals and Drug Administration stated there have been no reported sicknesses to date.

Completely Cool halted manufacturing and distribution of the merchandise after FDA sampling detected the presence of listeria, the company stated.

The corporate is investigating the presence of listeria and taking “preventative actions,” the FDA added, and no different Completely Cool merchandise are included within the recall.

Completely Cool didn’t instantly reply to NPR’s request for remark.

Customers who purchased any of the recalled ice cream merchandise are being urged to return the gadgets for a full refund. Affected merchandise might be recognized utilizing the date and plant codes printed on the product labels.

Chipwich stated in a press release on its web site that its mum or dad firm, Crave Higher Meals LLC, “maintains and operates a small, separate manufacturing line” on the identical Maryland facility as Completely Cool.

Chipwich referred to as the recall “unlucky” and stated it was “taken out of an abundance of warning and take care of the product and its loyal followers.”

Hershey’s Ice Cream stated it has stopped gross sales of doubtless impacted merchandise following the recall from its manufacturing associate, Completely Cool. Hershey’s additionally requested customers and sellers to throw away any presumably contaminated gadgets they already had available.

The FDA says Listeria monocytogenes can result in severe and infrequently deadly infections in younger kids, aged individuals and anybody with a weakened immune system. Pregnant individuals contaminated with listeria may endure miscarriages or stillbirths.

Wholesome individuals who eat meals contaminated with the micro organism could expertise a milder sickness with signs together with excessive fever, extreme headache, stiffness, nausea, belly ache and diarrhea, the company stated.

In response to the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention, about 1,600 persons are contaminated with listeriosis annually, and an estimated 260 of them die.