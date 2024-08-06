More than 120 people died in Tokyo from heatstroke in July as average temperatures hit record highs

TOKYO (AP) — Greater than 120 individuals died of heatstroke within the Tokyo metropolitan space in July, when the nation’s common temperature hit file highs and warmth warnings had been in impact a lot of the month, Japanese authorities mentioned Tuesday.

In line with the Tokyo Medical Examiner’s Workplace, most of the 123 individuals who died had been aged. All however two had been discovered lifeless indoors, and most weren’t utilizing air conditioners regardless of having them put in.

Japanese well being authorities and climate forecasters repeatedly suggested individuals to remain indoors, devour ample liquids to keep away from dehydration and use air con, as a result of aged individuals typically suppose that air con is just not good for one’s well being and have a tendency to keep away from utilizing it.

It was the most important variety of heatstroke deaths in Tokyo’s 23 metropolitan districts in July since 127 deaths had been recorded throughout a 2018 heatwave, the medical expert’s workplace mentioned.

Greater than 37,000 individuals had been handled at hospitals for heatstroke throughout Japan from July 1 to July 28, in line with the Hearth and Catastrophe Administration Company.

The common temperature in July was 2.16 levels Celsius (3.89 levels Fahrenheit) increased than the typical over the previous 30 years, making it the most popular July for the reason that Japan Meteorological Company started protecting information in 1898.

On Tuesday, heatstroke warnings had been in place in a lot of Tokyo and western Japan. The temperature rose to about 34 C (93 F) in downtown Tokyo, the place many individuals carried parasols or handheld followers.

“I really feel yearly the new interval is getting longer,” mentioned Hidehiro Takano from Kyoto. “I’ve the aircon on on a regular basis, together with whereas I’m sleeping. I attempt to not go exterior.”

Maxime Picavet, a French vacationer, confirmed a conveyable fan he purchased in Tokyo. “It really works very, very effectively,” he mentioned. “With this temperature, it’s a necessity.”

The meteorological company predicted extra warmth in August, with temperatures of 35 C (95 F) or increased.

“Please take note of temperature forecasts and heatstroke alerts and take enough precautions to forestall heatstroke,” it mentioned in an announcement.

