More Samourai Devices Seized: Bitcoin Privacy Activist Appears In Court Ahead of Bail Release

As we speak marked the primary public courtroom listening to within the US Division of Justice’s (DoJ) case in opposition to Samourai Pockets builders William Lonergan Hill and Keonne Rodriguez since Could 28, 2024, when Rodriguez appeared in courtroom for the primary listening to on the case.

I attended the listening to for William Lonergan Hill (TDevD/@SamouraiDev) within the Southern District of New York on behalf of @BitcoinMagazine at present. This is what I discovered: #FreeSamourai #WhereIsTDevD #SamouraiWallet pic.twitter.com/VtZdQd4IJu — Frank Corva (@frankcorva) July 10, 2024

Hill appeared within the courtroom after his uncontested extradition from Lisbon, Portugal, the place he at the moment resides.

The prosecution did many of the speaking within the listening to.

It shared the next data:

Hill had been arraigned the day earlier than, on July 9, 2024

It had seized 27 digital units from Hill in Portugal

It would produce discovery to Hill as soon as the FBI has extracted and reviewed the knowledge on stated units

It has already produced discovery to Rodriguez, Hill’s former companion at Samourai and co-defendant within the case

Hill will probably be launched on bail, although no greenback quantity for the bail was talked about

The principle level that the protection, composed of attorneys Roger Burlingame and Jeffrey Brown, made within the listening to was that Hill waived his proper to extradition earlier than he was arraigned on extradition fees.

Key Phrases Of Hill’s Bail

The primary key time period of Hill’s bail is that he will probably be permitted to stay in Lisbon, Portugal because the case proceeds. Burlingame requested this in a letter he submitted to the courtroom on July 3, 2024. Hill must return to New York when he’s required to be in courtroom.

A second key provision of Hill’s bail is that he will probably be required to put on an ankle bracelet whereas residing in Portugal on bail. The prosecution famous that the FBI would monitor the ankle bracelet in a dialogue between the prosecution and protection after the official listening to had ended.

The Subsequent Listening to

The case will proceed on September 10, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET, rescheduled from September 4, 2024.

The prosecution stated it plans to supply discovery by the subsequent courtroom date.