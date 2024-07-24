Monterey Park teen missing for a week is found safe – NBC Los Angeles

A teenage lady who was lacking for per week in Monterey Park has been discovered protected, her father’s legal professional confirmed on Tuesday.

Alison Chao, 15, was discovered with the assistance of the Glendale Police Division, in accordance with the Monterey Park Police Division.

Her father, Jeffery Chao, spoke throughout a press convention on Tuesday, thanking mates and the group for serving to to seek out his daughter.

Based on Jose Romero, the daddy’s legal professional, no foul play or kidnapping was suspected.

“We have been actually fearful about the place she’s been,” the daddy stated. “We actually admire what everybody’s accomplished and helped out with.”

{The teenager} was discovered exterior of a information studio in Glendale, in accordance with Romero. She is presently held on the Monterey Park Police Division.

“She’s a really clever individual and she or he’s a godly individual with a very good coronary heart,” her father stated.

Based on the household regulation legal professional for the daddy, Hannah Bui, Alison’s mom has sole authorized custody of her for psychological well being.

Anne Chao was granted bodily custody on a brief foundation as of final week, in accordance with Bui.

A few of Alison’s mates had been additionally current on the press convention, talking about their their buddy and expressing their help.

“One factor to say to her, that my sister and I can say, is that I do know every thing, and my dad is aware of every thing. We’re gonna do the perfect that can assist you Alison,” one buddy stated.

“Monterey Park Police Division extends its appreciation to group members and the numerous native, state and federal companions for his or her help in the course of the investigation,” the division stated Tuesday.

She was final seen on July 16 within the El Sereno space at round 6:30 p.m. when she was using her bike heading in the direction of her aunt’s home in San Gabriel, in accordance with the teenager’s mom.

Monterey Park Police launched the seek for her at round 9:30 when she didn’t present up at her aunt’s home.

Based on Romero, Alison left on her personal accord on her bicycle.

Chao’s household and volunteers from the group have been posting flyers across the space in an effort to seek out her.

Volunteers helped in a coordinated search this previous weekend going door to door within the neighborhoods she was noticed using her bike by way of.

One other search social gathering was set to satisfy Monday night at Fresco Market in Hermon, which is close to the final location Alison was noticed. Many volunteers, who don’t know the household, had been serving to with the efforts to seek out her.

“It is a 15-year-old lady. So I simply need to assist out,” stated Man Hashimoto, a volunteer with the search group. “Like everyone else, it simply breaks your coronary heart. You simply need to assist out if it is passing out flyers, serving to with the search, no matter. No matter I can do to assist out.”