Monte Kiffin, legendary assistant who was New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator in 1995, has died

Monte Kiffin, a revered defensive coach within the NFL and faculty soccer who served because the defensive coordinator of the New Orleans Saints in1995, has died. He was 84. Ole Miss, the place his son Lane is the pinnacle coach, introduced the information with a publish on social media

“Monte Kiffin, 84, peacefully handed away right this moment in Oxford surrounded by household and mates. As his grandson Knox mentioned, he is freed from ache and smiling down on us from above. Please preserve the Kiffin household in your ideas and prayers throughout this time.”

Kiffin was a defensive coordinator within the NFL for 16 years, 13 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the place his Tampa-2 defensive system helped the Bucs win the Tremendous Bowl in 2003 with a 48-21 victory over the Oakland Raiders. Kiffin is a member of the Bucs’ Ring of Honor.

Kiffin served because the defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings in 1991 and with the Dallas Cowboys in 2013. Kiffin additionally was a longtime faculty assistant and head coach.