Monica on Brandy Reunion for Ariana Grande’s ‘The Boy Is Mine (Remix)’

Monica and Brandy reunited onscreen earlier this month for Ariana Grande’s music video “the boy is mine,” her tackle their hit 1998 tune of the identical title.

The previous creative collaborators reunited as soon as once more on Grande’s “the boy is mine (Remix),” which was launched on Friday. The up to date model of the tune options Monica and Brandy’s vocals and helped the singers come again collectively.

“The method of the brand new collaboration did lots of closing the gaps,” Monica instructed Leisure Tonight about working with Brandy once more. “Once you correctly talk one thing, yow will discover not solely the resolutions and options to issues. However typically you discover that there weren’t ever issues, simply constant miscommunications,” including, “It made it quite a bit simpler simply to speak.”

Since working collectively on Grande’s remix, Monica famous she and Brandy have talked extra in latest weeks than they’d in within the final twenty years.

“We acknowledged that the important thing was to maintain different folks out of our relationship, each enterprise and private, and let or not it’s between she and I, and that has modified every little thing,” Monica instructed the publication. “It’s modified the trajectory of it in its totality. My son was within the hospital the opposite day, and he or she was who I used to be chatting with whereas he was there, so I feel that’s what Ariana has performed that she might not even notice.”

Now that Monica and Brandy have labored collectively once more, there’s no stopping them from persevering with to collaborate on music in any case this time, with Monica noting there’s definitely an opportunity.

“It’s workforce ‘The Boy Is Mine‘ at present, tomorrow, and for the final 25 years,” she added. “We have now lots of catching as much as do within the sense of giving the viewers what they actually needed from us even again then. We didn’t discover a approach to do it then, however we’re discovering a approach to do it now.”

Previous to the discharge of the remix, Monica had been very vocal about not wanting her and Brandy’s 1998 observe to be touched or remade by anybody however them. Nevertheless, she revealed that when she heard Grande and producer Max Martin’s model, she instantly fell in love with it. She and the “we are able to’t be associates” singers even had FaceTime classes whereas they have been engaged on the tune, which ended up together with their households.

Regardless of rumors that Monica and Brandy have been at odds, Monica beforehand instructed The Hollywood Reporter that she and her former collaborator have been “greater than good” and had been for fairly a while.

She famous that lots of what folks might have heard about them was from once they have been youngsters however as a grown lady now, she has nothing however love and admiration for Brandy. She additionally admitted she wished the rumors would go away.

“I want folks would cease placing the 2 in opposition to one another,” she instructed THR throughout a dialog celebrating the twenty fifth anniversary of “The Boy Is Mine.” “I want folks would cease making an attempt to check who sings higher, who seems higher, who outdid the opposite one, as a result of I by no means got here into the area with a spirit of competitors anyway. … I want folks would simply let or not it’s that and never even evaluate the 2 or create any animosity, even inside our fan teams.”