Monica Garcia Reveals Which RHOSLC Costar She’s Still Friends With

Monica Garcia’s Actual Housewives tenure might have been brief, however she discovered an eternal friendship with certainly one of her costars.

“Mary [Cosby] is my woman,” Garcia, 41, solely informed Us on the Us Weekly + Pluto TV Actuality Stars of the 12 months Get together on the Dream Lodge in Los Angeles on Thursday, October 10. “She has had me in her nook the complete time defending me.”

Garcia added that Cosby, 51, “checks in” along with her to see how she’s coping along with her psychological well being.

“She’s been wonderful.” Garcia gushed. “She’s nice.”

Cosby and Garcia fashioned a friendship throughout season 4 of The Actual Housewives of Salt Lake Metropolis. Earlier this yr, Monica made headlines through the stunning season 4 finale when her costars, together with viewers discovered that she was one of many operators behind the Instagram gossip account Actuality Von Tease, which was sharing information in regards to the different RHOSLC girls.

After the information broke, Monica subsequently exited the Bravo collection after one season. Following her departure, Monica informed Us that moreover Cosby, nobody else has reached out to her. Nevertheless, she’s not stunned by the others’ lack of motion.

“I imply, it tracks,” she quipped.

Since her exit, Monica admitted she hasn’t seen the brand new RHOLSC season moreover little blurbs on social media.

“I’ve not watched it, however everybody sends me just like the little clips,” she informed Us. “And it appears like the brand new ladies are holding their very own.”

One other well-known face lacking from the franchise is the long-lasting Jen Shah. Shah, who final appeared on season 3, is at present serving time in jail after she pled responsible to cash laundering and conspiracy to commit wire fraud after initially pleading not responsible. Us confirmed on Thursday that Shah’s sentence has been diminished for a second time. She is now scheduled to be launched from federal jail on December 19, 2027, as a substitute of August 30, 2028.

Earlier than becoming a member of the collection, Garcia labored as Shah’s assistant, and Garcia later got here beneath hearth when she confessed to posting about Shah on Actuality Von Tease. Garcia joked to Us that she thinks Shah may doubtlessly return in time for RHOSLC season 8

“Are you able to actually think about me, Heather and Jen?” she teased, including it will be “diabolical.”

Whereas Garcia isn’t on the present anymore, she went down in Actual Housewives historical past with the legendary second of Heather Homosexual bringing the “receipts, proof, timeline and screenshots.” Garcia doesn’t have any regrets about her time as a Housewife and if the chance arose, she’d contemplate coming again on one situation.

“Housewives is all about bridges and mending relationships and seeing the opposite facet of issues, however [with] how issues performed out, I don’t know the way they do it so long as sure different forged members are there,” she mentioned in Us’ Actuality Stars of the 12 months difficulty. “So I may see myself coming again if, perhaps, there was a forged shake-up.”

With reporting by Amanda Williams