Monday Night Football prediction, odds, time, spread, line: Chiefs vs. Saints picks from expert on 23-11 run

The Kansas Metropolis Chiefs, the two-time defending Tremendous Bowl champions, will look to proceed their current success towards the New Orleans Saints after they conflict on Monday Evening Soccer. Kansas Metropolis has received every of the final three conferences with New Orleans, together with a 32-29 win of their final assembly in 2020. The Saints (2-2), who will look to snap a two-game dropping streak, are taking part in towards their first AFC foe of the season. The Chiefs (4-0), who’re 37-13 (.740) at dwelling since 2018, received their solely recreation towards an NFC South opponent this 12 months, defeating the Atlanta Falcons 22-17 on Sept. 22.

The sport is slated to begin at 8:15 p.m. ET at GEHA Subject at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas Metropolis, Mo. After opening at -7.5, Kansas Metropolis is now favored by 5.5 factors within the newest Chiefs vs. Saints odds through SportsLine consensus, whereas the over/beneath for complete factors scored is 43. NFL underdogs of +5 or extra are 17-3-2 ATS this season with 12 outright wins. Earlier than making any Saints vs. Chiefs picks, be sure that to take a look at the NFL predictions and betting recommendation from the SportsLine skilled Danny Vithlani, contemplating his mastery of picks involving the NFL.

Vithlani is coming off a 27-15 debut season on NFL picks with SportsLine, and in 2024 Vithlani has gone 23-11 on his final 34 NFL picks, returning $1,086. Anybody who has adopted him is manner up.

Now, Vithlani has locked in on Chiefs vs. Saints and simply revealed his coveted NFL picks and predictions. You’ll be able to head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Listed here are a number of NFL odds and NFL betting traces on the unfold, cash line and over/beneath for Saints vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Saints unfold: Kansas Metropolis -5.5

Chiefs vs. Saints over/beneath: 43 factors

Chiefs vs. Saints cash line: Kansas Metropolis -242, New Orleans +198

NO: The Saints have hit the first-half Over in 9 of their final 11 away video games (+6.70 items)

KC: The Chiefs have hit the fourth-quarter Underneath in 17 of their final 19 video games (+14.75 items)

Chiefs vs. Saints picks: See picks at SportsLine

Chiefs vs. Saints streaming: FuboTV (Strive without cost)

Why the Chiefs can cowl

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes accomplished 19 of 29 makes an attempt (65.5%) for 245 yards and a landing with one interception final week. He’s one in all two quarterbacks (Geno Smith) with a 65-plus completion proportion and a landing go in every of his first 4 weeks of the season. Mahomes has a 100-plus score in two of the previous three video games at dwelling. He handed for 254 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions with a 92 score within the final assembly with the Saints. He has dominated on Monday Evening Soccer, compiling a 6-2 mark with 23 touchdowns (21 passing, two speeding) with six interceptions and a 99.3 score in eight profession begins.

Working again Kareem Hunt totaled 85 yards from scrimmage (69 speeding, 16 receiving) in his season debut final week. He additionally has performed nicely on Monday Evening Soccer. In six profession video games on MNF, he has 657 scrimmage yards (109.5 per recreation) and 4 TDs (two speeding, two receiving). The eighth-year veteran has performed in 92 profession video games, speeding for 4,505 yards and 40 touchdowns. He additionally has 228 receptions for 1,906 yards and 17 touchdowns. See who to again at SportsLine.

Why the Saints can cowl

Third-year broad receiver Chris Olave leads New Orleans in receptions and yards in 2024. He has 20 catches for 265 yards (13.3 common) and one landing. He has two explosive performs of 20 or extra yards, together with a season-high 39-yarder. He additionally has 77 yards after the catch and 15 first-down conversions. Within the Week 4 loss at Atlanta, he caught eight passes for 87 yards with 5 first-down conversions.

Defensively, cornerback Alontae Taylor has been a drive. He leads New Orleans with 3.5 sacks for 30 yards and is second in tackles with 24, together with 18 solo. He has 4 tackles for loss, 4 go breakups and one pressured fumble. Within the 15-12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3, he registered 5 tackles, together with two solo, with a half-sack and compelled fumble. See who to again at SportsLine.

How you can make Chiefs vs. Saints picks

Vithlani has analyzed Saints vs. Chiefs from each doable angle. He is leaning Underneath the overall and has additionally found a vital X-factor that has him leaping throughout one facet of the unfold. Discover out what it’s, and which crew to again, at SportsLine.

So who wins Saints vs. Chiefs on Monday Evening Soccer, and what vital x-factor makes one facet of the unfold hit onerous? Go to SportsLine now to see which facet of the Saints vs. Chiefs unfold to again, all from the skilled who’s 23-11 on NFL picks, and discover out.